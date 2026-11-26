Marco Jansen tops the ICC Test all-rounder rankings
Wiaan Mulder, Simon Harmer and Kagiso Rabada also feature in the top 10
South Africa complete a 2-0 Test series sweep against Bangladesh
Four South Africans. Four places in the ICC's top 10 Test all-rounder rankings. And the No. 1 spot belongs to one of them.
Marco Jansen leads the list, Wiaan Mulder sits at third, Simon Harmer occupies fifth place, while Kagiso Rabada completes the South African quartet at No. 10. It is not every day that one team has four representatives among the world's top 10 Test all-rounders. For the Proteas, however, this is a reflection of the incredible balance within their squad.
What makes this achievement even more impressive is that these rankings are backed by performances on the field. From Jansen's ability to contribute with both bat and ball to Mulder's extraordinary bowling display against Bangladesh, South Africa's all-rounders have been delivering when it matters.
And the numbers from their recently concluded two-Test series against Bangladesh explain why this unit deserves the spotlight.
Marco Jansen Leads the South African Quartet
At the top of the rankings is Jansen, who has accumulated 440 rating points, comfortably ahead of India's Ravindra Jadeja, who sits second with 414.
The left-arm fast bowler has developed into a genuine match-winner for South Africa. His ability to extract bounce, trouble batters with pace and contribute valuable runs down the order makes him one of the most important players in the setup.
Jansen also made his presence felt against Bangladesh. In the first Test at the Wanderers, he picked up a wicket, while his contributions with the ball continued in the second match, where he claimed two wickets in the visitors' second innings.
Wiaan Mulder's All-Round Brilliance Takes Him to No. 3
Mulder occupies third position with 294 rating points, and his recent performances explain why he is climbing the rankings.
The all-rounder produced a sensational performance in the second Test at Centurion, scoring 100 runs off 178 deliveries before returning with figures of 7/31 in Bangladesh's second innings. His eight wickets across the match, combined with his century, earned him the Player of the Match award.
His contribution was particularly important as South Africa completed an innings-and-219-run victory inside three days.
Simon Harmer and Kagiso Rabada Complete the Top 10
Harmer occupies fifth place with 254 rating points, making him another crucial member of this South African group.
The veteran off-spinner was instrumental in the opening Test, claiming six wickets for 51 runs in Bangladesh's second innings. His performance helped South Africa secure a nine-wicket victory at the Wanderers.
Rabada, meanwhile, sits tenth with 220 points. The fast bowler demonstrated his value in the same match, taking five wickets for 70 runs in Bangladesh's first innings and finishing with eight wickets across the contest.
Bangladesh Test Series Highlights South Africa's Depth
The first Test at the Wanderers was an excellent example of South Africa's ability to fight back even when opponents put up a substantial total.
Bangladesh scored 400 in their first innings, with Towhid Hridoy making 137 and Litton Das adding 120. However, South Africa responded with 557, gaining a 157-run lead. Marques Ackerman smashed 157, while Ryan Rickelton contributed 102. The hosts eventually chased down a target of 12 runs to win by nine wickets.
The second Test was even more one-sided. Bangladesh were bowled out for 91 in their first innings before South Africa declared at 494/7. Marques Ackerman scored 150, while Mulder added 100. Bangladesh managed 184 in their second innings, handing the Proteas an innings-and-219-run victory and completing a 2-0 series sweep.
Four All-Rounders, One Formidable Test Unit
Having four players inside the ICC's top 10 is a significant achievement, but what makes it special is the variety they bring.
Jansen provides left-arm pace and lower-order hitting, Mulder offers batting depth and seam bowling, Harmer brings experience and control with spin, while Rabada remains one of the most dangerous fast bowlers in the format.
South Africa are not dependent on one individual to deliver in every match. They have multiple players capable of turning a contest around, and their Bangladesh series was another reminder of that strength.