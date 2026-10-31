From Jansen's Performance To Renshaw's Emergence: Five Takeaways From South Africa's Test Series Win Against Australia

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, plays a shot as South Africa's Ryan Rickelton watches on during day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia. Halden Krog/AP Photo

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, right, plays a shot as South Africa's Ryan Rickelton watches on during day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia. Halden Krog/AP Photo