WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does South Africa Stand After Series Victory Against Australia? Check Scenario

West Indies chased down 170 with two wickets lost. The win earned them 12 points, lifting them to 42 points from 13 Tests (three wins, eight defeats, two draws, two points deducted) and a PCT of 26.92. That keeps them eighth, up from 20.83. Bangladesh stay on 40 points but slipped one place to fifth, their PCT dropping from 55.56 to 47.62 after three wins, three defeats and a draw in seven Tests.