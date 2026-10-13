WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does Australia Stand After Win Against South Africa In 1st Test? Check Scenario

Australia secured a commanding 214-run victory in the first Test in Durban, taking a 1-0 lead in the series
Matt Renshaw starred with scores of 190 and 82, while Josh Hazlewood dismantled South Africa with 6 for 49 in the second innings
The defeat dropped reigning champions South Africa to third in the WTC standings, while Australia further solidified their top spot
Australia opened their high-profile tour of South Africa with a commanding and hard-fought 214-run victory in the first Test at Kingsmead, Durban. The contest began on rocky ground for the visitors after they slumped to a precarious 124 for 6 on the opening day.
However, a sensational, career-defining performance from Matt Renshaw turned the match entirely on its head. Renshaw anchored the innings with a magnificent 190 off 397 deliveries, rescuing Australia and lifting them to a competitive first-innings total of 390.
In response, South Africa put up a resilient batting display led by David Bedingham (49) and Aiden Markram (37), pushing their total to 284. Holding a crucial 106-run first-innings lead, Australia applied pressure in their second essay, declaring at 314 for 6 as Renshaw contributed another vital 82 and Nic Maddinson added 48. This set the hosts an imposing and improbable target of 421 runs to win on a wearing Durban pitch.
The outcome of this opening encounter carries immense significance for the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle. For table-leaders Australia, the victory marked their ninth win in eleven matches, further solidifying their grip on the number-one position. Their points percentage (PCT) climbed to an imposing 81.82% (108 points), putting the side well on course for another consecutive appearance in the WTC final.
Conversely, the defeat delivered a sharp reality check to reigning world champions South Africa. The loss halted their early momentum, dropping their points percentage down to 60.00% (36 points from 5 matches) and slipping them down to third place in the standings. With New Zealand capitalizing to claim second place, South Africa face mounting pressure to regroup quickly ahead of the second Test at Gqeberha to keep their championship defense alive.
World Test Championship 2026-27 Points Table: Updated
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Points Percentage (PCT)
|1
|Australia
|10
|8
|2
|0
|108
|81.82%
|2
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|52
|72.22%
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|36
|60.00%
|4
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|40
|55.56%
|5
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|68
|51.52%
|6
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|74
|38.54%
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|24
|33.33%
|8
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|30
|20.83%
|9
|Pakistan
|9
|2
|7
|0
|5
|4.63%
Beyond the top three, the remainder of the WTC table features a fierce, congested battle for the playoff spots. Bangladesh hold onto a respectable fourth position with a 55.56% PCT, while India sit closely behind in fifth place at 51.52% following their subcontinental campaigns. England occupy sixth place on 38.54%, heavily hampered by slow-over-rate points deductions. The lower half of the ladder sees Sri Lanka in seventh (33.33%), West Indies in eighth (20.83%), and Pakistan rooted at the bottom in ninth position.