WTC 2025-27 Points Table Updated: Where Does Australia Stand After Win Against South Africa In 1st Test? Check Scenario

Beyond the top three, the remainder of the WTC table features a fierce, congested battle for the playoff spots. Bangladesh hold onto a respectable fourth position with a 55.56% PCT, while India sit closely behind in fifth place at 51.52% following their subcontinental campaigns. England occupy sixth place on 38.54%, heavily hampered by slow-over-rate points deductions. The lower half of the ladder sees Sri Lanka in seventh (33.33%), West Indies in eighth (20.83%), and Pakistan rooted at the bottom in ninth position.