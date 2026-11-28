Congress is reaching out to Opposition parties, including the DMK and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, to stall the delimitation-linked Bills in the Lok Sabha
The party says the government is using women’s reservation as cover to change the Constitution through delimitation
A strategy meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi reviewed plans to block the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026
Congress on Friday made a last-minute push to rally Opposition parties against two delimitation-linked Bills, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to change the Constitution under the cover of implementing women’s reservation.
The party is reaching out to all Opposition parties, including the DMK and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, to try to stall the legislation in the Lok Sabha, according to reports. It is also planning a nationwide campaign against delimitation, arguing that the exercise is divisive and against national unity and integrity.
Congress is also considering asking the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana to hold press conferences against the delimitation Bill in its current form. The push comes ahead of a wider Opposition effort to firm up numbers and prevent the government from securing the two-thirds majority needed for the constitutional amendment.
Strategy Meeting Details
The plan was discussed on Friday evening at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group at the official residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. The meeting reviewed ways to stall the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha.
Those present included party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, general secretary K.C. Venugopal, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh, Chief Whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi.
After the meeting, Gogoi told reporters: “They [the BJP] wanted 400 seats to change the Constitution and now, through delimitation, by increasing the strength, they are attempting it again. The Congress will fight this along with other parties. It is in talks with other parties and will continue to do so.”
Gogoi also sharpened the party’s attack on the government’s intent. “Under the garb of women’s quota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want to carry out delimitation. Earlier through SIR, they used to select who will vote or not, and now through delimitation they will ascertain where you can vote and where you cannot,” he said after the meeting.
Opposition Arithmetic
Numbers are central to the Congress strategy. Sources said Jairam Ramesh made a detailed presentation on the likely strength of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the INDIA bloc in Parliament, based on developments since April, when the government failed to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and the Bills were defeated.
He is learnt to have argued that the government would again fall short of the required two-thirds majority if the DMK voted against the Bills. That has made the DMK’s stand critical to the Opposition’s calculations.
The arithmetic is complicated. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, a key INDIA bloc constituent, has officially announced support for the Bills. The DMK, however, has yet to make a categorical statement on its position.
That uncertainty has triggered a fresh outreach. Kharge or Rahul could make a last-minute attempt to persuade Opposition leaders to vote against the legislation. Several leaders, including Mamata Banerjee and Left leaders in Tamil Nadu, are also trying to persuade DMK president M.K. Stalin to oppose the Bills, sources said.
A public appeal is also being weighed. As per reports, the INDIA bloc may make a direct public appeal to the DMK, while Mamata is making some last ditch efforts to get Stalin to side with the Opposition.
The DMK had left the INDIA bloc after the Congress extended support to the TVK government in Tamil Nadu last year. That break has made the current round of persuasion harder.
Congress Red Lines
Congress has signalled it will not soften its position. The party’s main concern is now the redrawing of parliamentary constituencies that would follow the revised package.
The government has revised the constitutional amendment Bill to add a provision for a uniform 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats across all states, Congress leaders said as per reports. Several Congress leaders told the newspaper that the real worry is the possibility of “politically-motivated gerrymandering”.
Congress has held to three demands. It wants the current strength of the Lok Sabha to remain unchanged. It wants the present state-wise distribution of seats in the Lok Sabha to continue for another 25 years. It also wants women’s reservation to be implemented on the basis of the Lok Sabha’s current strength.
For the party, that is the core dispute. The objection is no longer only about seat numbers but about how constituency boundaries could be redrawn after any expansion in strength.
INDIA Bloc Session
The wider Opposition will meet on Saturday. While the Congress leadership met on Friday to settle its own line, INDIA bloc parties are due to meet to finalise a joint strategy for the special session.
The Opposition has already taken a hit. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP) has declared support for the revised Bill, weakening the bloc’s ability to resist the measure in Parliament.
The DMK may add to that pressure. The party, once a key INDIA bloc member, is expected to support the Bill because two of its main demands have been built into the revised draft.
Those demands are specific. Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18 per cent share of seats in the Lok Sabha should not be reduced, and the current proportion of parliamentary representation among states should remain frozen for another 25 years.
That would narrow the anti-Bill camp further. With the TMC suffering a debilitating split in the Lok Sabha, the NCP(SP) backing the Bill and the DMK expected to follow, the fight in Parliament is likely to rest mainly with Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Left parties.
Whips And Warnings
Congress has issued a three-line whip to its MPs. The party is also watching for possible defections or cross-voting before the special session.
A senior Congress MP who is part of the party’s parliamentary strategy group said, “Our priority is to keep our own MPs intact. We’ll also urge our allies to do the same. We don’t think the BJP has numbers but we need to be careful of their nefarious designs.”
The SP has voiced a similar concern. An SP leader alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MPs ahead of the vote. “They have been reaching out to our MPs making them all kinds of offers. We are confident of our people, but we will still keep a watch on them,” the leader said.