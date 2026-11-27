MK Stalin demanded that Tamil Nadu retain its 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats even after expansion.
The DMK chief also sought a 25-year freeze on the existing inter-state distribution of parliamentary representation.
The Union Cabinet approved a Constitution amendment linking women’s reservation to delimitation, with a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Friday reiterated that the state’s interests in the Lok Sabha could not be compromised, renewing the party’s demand for safeguards in the proposed delimitation exercise.
Stalin said Tamil Nadu must retain its existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats even if the strength of the House increases. He also demanded that the present inter-state distribution of parliamentary representation, based on the 1971 Census, remain unchanged for another 25 years.
The DMK chief’s remarks come ahead of Parliament’s special sitting, scheduled to begin on November 30, with delimitation and the implementation of women’s reservation expected to feature prominently in the political debate.
On X, Stalin recalled that the DMK had been among the first political parties to raise concerns over delimitation and said Chennai had hosted an early gathering of leaders from across the country to demand a fair exercise.
“The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation! It was only in Chennai that political leaders from across the country came together for the first time to demand fair delimitation,” he said.
Stalin's Two Demands
Stalin reiterated two demands concerning the distribution of Lok Sabha seats among states. The first is that Tamil Nadu’s 7.18% share of parliamentary representation must not be reduced, even if the total number of constituencies rises.
The second is that the inter-state share of Lok Sabha seats, currently linked to the 1971 Census, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.
The present allocation of Lok Sabha seats is based on the 1971 Census. The constitutional freeze on the allocation of seats is linked to the publication of the first Census after 2026.
Southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, have raised concerns that a population-based redistribution could reduce their relative representation compared with states that have recorded faster population growth.
The debate has centred on how to balance population-based representation with the concerns of states that have made progress in controlling population growth.
Stalin said the DMK would not alter its position on the issue.
“The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise!” he said.
Stalin Hits Out At Critics
The DMK chief also criticised political opponents whom he accused of abandoning their principles for power, asserting that media speculation would not weaken the party’s resolve.
“Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it depart from its principles!” he added.
Union Cabinet Approves Constitution Amendment Bill
Later on Friday, the Union Cabinet approved a Constitution amendment bill to implement women’s reservation through delimitation.
The proposal provides for a uniform 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats for all states, while freezing each state’s existing share of parliamentary representation until 2051.
The decision comes after the Opposition and several southern states criticised the government’s earlier attempt in April, arguing that the promise of an equal increase in seats had been made in speeches but was not adequately reflected in the bills.
The latest proposal seeks to address those concerns by providing for a uniform expansion of the House while protecting the existing inter-state distribution of seats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Cabinet meeting a day after the government announced the schedule for Parliament’s special sitting.
Parliament Session And Opposition Meeting
The second half of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha is scheduled to begin on November 30 and is expected to conclude on December 3, subject to government business.
The Lok Sabha will reconvene on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to meet on December 2 for essential business, Rijiju said.
Parliament’s last sitting was the Monsoon Session of 2026, which concluded on August 13 after both Houses were adjourned sine die.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to host Opposition floor leaders at his residence on Rajaji Marg in New Delhi at 11.30 am on Saturday, sources said.
Leaders of INDIA bloc parties are expected to attend the meeting. Invitations have also been extended to the DMK, AAP and BJD, among others, the sources said.
The meeting is expected to discuss the government’s proposed legislation and the Opposition’s position ahead of the special sitting.
With the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha and the implementation of women’s reservation likely to shape the parliamentary debate, Stalin’s demands have added to the political contest over the future distribution of seats among states.