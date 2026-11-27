தொகுதி மறுவரையறையால் ஏற்படக்கூடிய பாதிப்புகள் குறித்து இந்தியாவிலேயே முதன் முதலில் குரல் எழுப்பியது தி.மு.க.தான்! நியாயமான மறுவரையறை என்ற கோரிக்கையுடன் அகில இந்தியத் தலைவர்களை ஒன்றிணைத்து முதன் முதலில் கூட்டம் நடத்தப்பட்டதும், சென்னையில்தான். தமிழ்நாடு சட்டமன்றத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானத்தின்படியும், நியாயமான தொகுதி மறுவரையறைக்கான கூட்டு நடவடிக்கைக் குழுக் கூட்டத்தில் நிறைவேற்றிய தீர்மானங்களின்படியும், நாம் முன்வைத்த உறுதியான கோரிக்கைகள்: • நாடாளுமன்றத் தொகுதிகளின் எண்ணிக்கை உயர்த்தப்பட்டால், எக்காரணத்தைக் கொண்டும், தமிழ்நாட்டின் பங்கு தற்போதுள்ள 7.18%-ல் இருந்து குறையக் கூடாது! • 1971 மக்கள்தொகை அடிப்படையில், மாநிலங்களுக்கு இடையேயான நாடாளுமன்றப் பிரதிநிதித்துவ விகிதாசாரத்தின் அடிப்படையில் நிர்ணயிக்கப்பட்டு, முன்னர் நிலைப்படுத்தப்பட்டவாறே, அடுத்த 25 ஆண்டுகளுக்கும் எந்தவித மாற்றமும் செய்யப்படக் கூடாது! எடுத்த இந்த இரண்டு நிலைப்பாட்டிலும் தி.மு.க. இன்றும் என்றும் உறுதியாக இருக்கிறது. இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டில் எந்த மாற்றமும் இல்லை, சமரசம் என்ற பேச்சுக்கே இடமில்லை! ஊடகங்களில் பரப்பப்படும் ஊகங்களும், முதுகுகுத்திகளின் முணுமுணுப்புகளும் எங்களது இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டை எந்த விதத்திலும் அசைத்துப் பார்க்காது. பதவிக்காகக் கொள்கையை உதறிவிட்டுச் செல்லும் மானமற்ற, நன்றிகெட்ட கூட்டத்தினர் இதனை உணர வேண்டும். தமிழ்நாட்டின் நலனைக் கழகம் ஒருபோதும் விட்டுக்கொடுக்காது. கொண்ட கொள்கையில் இருந்து தடம் மாறாது! The DMK was the first in India to raise its voice against the dangers of delimitation! It was only in Chennai that political leaders from across the country came together for the first time to demand fair delimitation. In keeping with the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the resolutions adopted at the Joint Action Committee meeting for #FairDelimitation, we put forth two categorical demands: • If the number of parliamentary constituencies is increased, under no circumstances should Tamil Nadu’s existing 7.18% share of seats in the lower house be reduced! • The existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, as determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and frozen earlier, must remain frozen for another 25 years! The DMK stands firm on these two demands and will continue to do so. There is no change in our position, and there is no question of any compromise! Neither the speculations being circulated in the media nor the wails of backstabbers can shake our resolve. The shameless and ungrateful lot who abandoned their principles for positions of power must realise this. The DMK will never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s interests. Nor will it depart from its principles!