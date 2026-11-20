DMK president M.K. Stalin criticized Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay on November 20, 2026, for remaining in "silent mode" as Cauvery delta farmers face severe crop losses.
Citing the Supreme Court's dismissal of Tamil Nadu's pleas for 11 TMC of water from Karnataka, Stalin noted that Kuruvai crops are already lost and Samba paddy crops are now withering.
Stalin questioned the state government's failure to protect water rights, following his earlier accusations that Vijay was ignoring the Cauvery dispute due to a lack of understanding.
DMK president M K Stalin on Friday slammed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over alleged withering of crops and slammed him for being in "silent mode."
The Supreme Court has dismissed Tamil Nadu's pleas for 11 TMC Cauvery water release from Karnataka, Stalin said in a statement, and demanded to know what Vijay has done to establish the Cauvery water rights of the state.
"What is the plan to protect crops," he asked, adding, "Kuruvai is gone, and Samba is withering, and farmers are struggling in their survival mode, and what is the CM's answer, who is in silent mode."