Following failed negotiations, the Centre constituted the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 1990. Its 2007 award allocated 419 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) to Tamil Nadu, 270 TMC to Karnataka, 30 TMC to Kerala and 7 TMC to Puducherry. In February 2018, the Supreme Court modified the allocation, increasing Karnataka's share to 284.75 TMC and reducing Tamil Nadu's to 404.25 TMC, while retaining the allocations to Kerala and Puducherry. It also directed the establishment of the Cauvery Water Management Authority to oversee implementation. Despite the judicial intervention, tensions persist, particularly during deficient monsoon years, when Karnataka's reservoirs come under pressure and Tamil Nadu demands its stipulated share.