Supreme Court dismissed Tamil Nadu's plea for release of water.
Karnataka Government informed the court that meeting Tamil Nadu's demand would be difficult.
Tamil Nadu was seeking the court's direction to Karanataka for release of water.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Tamil Nadu government's two applications seeking direction to Karnataka for release of 11 thousand million cubic feet of water from the Cauvery river. Tamil Nadu has pegged the number as a shortfall this year
Justice Vikram Nath, part of the two-judge bench that passed the order, orally observed that a third application filed by Tamil Nadu would also be dismissed, according to LiveLaw.
On October 12, the Karnataka government had told the apex court that it will be difficult to meet Tamil Nadu's demand for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river as this was a rain-deficit year and several areas have been declared drought-affected.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Tamil Nadu government, said Karnataka be directed to release the shortfall on a pro-rata basis, else crops in Tamil Nadu will be affected this year.
Cauvery Water Dispute
The Cauvery water dispute is one of India's longest-running inter-state river water conflicts, primarily involving Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, with Kerala and Puducherry also stakeholders. The dispute centres on the sharing of Cauvery river waters, which originate in Karnataka's Western Ghats and flow through Tamil Nadu before emptying into the Bay of Bengal.
Following failed negotiations, the Centre constituted the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 1990. Its 2007 award allocated 419 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) to Tamil Nadu, 270 TMC to Karnataka, 30 TMC to Kerala and 7 TMC to Puducherry. In February 2018, the Supreme Court modified the allocation, increasing Karnataka's share to 284.75 TMC and reducing Tamil Nadu's to 404.25 TMC, while retaining the allocations to Kerala and Puducherry. It also directed the establishment of the Cauvery Water Management Authority to oversee implementation. Despite the judicial intervention, tensions persist, particularly during deficient monsoon years, when Karnataka's reservoirs come under pressure and Tamil Nadu demands its stipulated share.