DK Shivakumar defends Karnataka's Mekedatu Dam project, saying the state has the right to build the reservoir.
Shivakumar invites Tamil Nadu leaders to visit the proposed Mekedatu Dam site and understand its benefits.
Tamil Nadu opposes the project over concerns about Cauvery water flow and its allocated share.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has defended the state's proposed Mekedatu Dam project, asserting that Karnataka has the right to construct the reservoir despite opposition from Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore. He said political criticism would not deter the state from pursuing the project and invited Tamil Nadu leaders to visit the proposed site to understand its benefits.
The remarks came after Tagore criticised Shivakumar's assertion that no one could stop the construction of the dam. He said Karnataka would abide by the Supreme Court's Cauvery water-sharing order and protect Tamil Nadu's allocated share of river water. According to Times of India, he also dismissed the political objections, saying he was least concerned about the criticism.
Shivakumar Invites Tamil Nadu Leaders For Discussion
Responding to Tagore's criticism, Shivakumar maintained that opposition to the project would not change Karnataka's position.
"Let anyone condemn; I am least bothered. It is my state, my right," he said.
According to Times of India, Shivakumar also invited Tamil Nadu leaders to visit the proposed project site, offering to explain how the reservoir would benefit the region.
"Let them come with a delegation; I will show them and explain to them how it helps," he said.
He further argued that political opposition to the project would persist regardless of which party was in power in Tamil Nadu, suggesting that the issue would continue to attract criticism across party lines.
"If Congress doesn't condemn, DMK will condemn. If DMK doesn't condemn, AIADMK will condemn. Then everyone may condemn," he said.
Karnataka Says Mekedatu Project Will Not Affect Tamil Nadu's Water Share
Defending the project, Shivakumar referred to the Supreme Court's Cauvery water-sharing order and said Karnataka would ensure the release of 177 TMC of water for Tamil Nadu while proceeding with the dam proposal.
The Mekedatu dam project envisages the construction of a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery river near Kanakapura in Karnataka. It is primarily intended to meet Bengaluru's drinking water requirements and is also expected to generate around 400 MW of electricity.
Karnataka has maintained that the reservoir would help regulate the river's flow and store surplus water during periods of high inflow. The state has also argued that the project would not interfere with Tamil Nadu's allocated share of Cauvery water, Times of India reported.
Why Tamil Nadu Opposes the Mekedatu Dam
Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the proposed reservoir, contending that an upstream dam could affect the flow of Cauvery water into the state, particularly during periods of water scarcity. It has also maintained that Karnataka cannot proceed with the project without the consent of the other states sharing the Cauvery basin.
The disagreement is rooted in the longstanding Cauvery water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
In its 2018 verdict, the Supreme Court modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's allocation, setting Karnataka's share at 284.75 TMC and Tamil Nadu's at 404.25 TMC. Under the modified award, Karnataka is required to release 177.25 TMC of water at the inter-state border at Biligundulu for Tamil Nadu.