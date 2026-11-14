Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi in Gujarat before departing.
He reviewed major projects including Dholera Special Investment Region, Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment, and 2030 Commonwealth Games preparations.
His planned Ambaji temple visit was called off to avoid inconvenience to devotees.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Gujarat on Saturday afternoon after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi, officials said.
During the meeting, Modi took stock of some major ongoing projects, including Dholera Special Investment Region, the redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, they said.
The Prime Minister had arrived at Ahmedabad airport late Friday evening and proceeded to Lok Bhavan, where Governor Acharya Devvrat welcomed him. The PM stayed overnight at Lok Bhavan.
Modi was originally scheduled to visit the famous Ambaji temple in Banaskantha district on Saturday, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Labh Pancham, to offer prayers and perform rituals.
However, the Gujarat government announced on Thursday night that his visit to the temple had been cancelled.
Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, who hails from Banaskantha district, had said the Prime Minister cancelled his temple visit as he did not want to cause any inconvenience to the nearly 5 lakh devotees expected to visit the shrine on Saturday.