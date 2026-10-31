Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 23 tourism and civic infrastructure projects valued at ₹307.83 crore in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar.
The launch includes an IRCTC hotel, the Ekta Cruise, a Rain Forest attraction, travelators, and eco-trails around the Statue of Unity campus.
He also laid the foundation stone for eight upcoming projects worth ₹118.88 crore, taking the total investment in the region to ₹426.71 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 23 development projects worth Rs 307.83 crore to boost tourism and civic infrastructure at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district.
The prime minister also laid the foundation stones for eight development projects worth Rs 118.88 crore, taking the total outlay for the 31 projects to Rs 426.71 crore.
Earlier in the day, Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity to mark his birth anniversary, which is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
The newly launched projects aim to upgrade visitor facilities and civic infrastructure around the world's tallest statue, which has developed into a major tourism hub.
The major tourism attractions inaugurated by the prime minister include an Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotel built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the Ekta Cruise (Rs 16 crore), a Rain Forest attraction (Rs 14.30 crore), and an Eco-Trail costing Rs 3.67 crore.
On the infrastructure front, the prime minister inaugurated a sewage treatment plant built for Rs 45.53 crore, a water treatment plant worth Rs 21.40 crore, and a parade track and associated works costing Rs 23.81 crore.
To improve connectivity and convenience, the government has introduced travelators worth Rs 28.22 crore, a 24-metre colony road costing Rs 23 crore to ease traffic congestion, staff quarters valued at Rs 14.25 crore, and two nine-metre-long air-conditioned electric buses.
Other new facilities include a terminal building and a jetty near Mokhadi village, water stations at various locations, an extension of the walkway connecting Ekta Nagar railway station to the Visitor Centre, and fountains at different sites.
The prime minister also launched new visual features, including facade lighting within the Statue of Unity campus, the 'Ekta Prakash Parv' heritage display, and an upgraded Unity Glow Garden.
He laid the foundation stones for eight upcoming projects, including the Gora-Bhanadra Road estimated at Rs 59.32 crore, and a Smart Zero Waste integrated solid waste management facility costing Rs 36.58 crore.
Other upcoming initiatives include the development of the Khalwani Bridge (Rs 7.72 crore), a cactus and butterfly garden (Rs 5.79 crore), Khalwani Eco-Tourism development (Rs 5.15 crore), widening of Vaghadia Road, and construction of a disaster control room for the Sardar Sarovar Dam.
The projects form part of the Gujarat government's efforts to develop Ekta Nagar and the Statue of Unity area into a world-class tourist destination, with a focus on new attractions, improved connectivity and better civic amenities.