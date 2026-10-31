Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary in Patna.
He highlighted national unity and integrity as the greatest strength and true foundation of India.
Several state leaders and public officials attended the commemorative event to honor the Iron Man of India.
Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, saying the visionary leadership of the "architect of national integration" was a lesson for all that unity was India's greatest strength.
At a state-level event, Choudhary garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near Chitkohra bridge here.
In a post on X, the chief minister said, "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a historic role in building an undivided India by integrating over 500 princely states. His visionary leadership, steely determination, and unyielding commitment to the nation's interests teach us that unity is our greatest strength."
Describing Patel as an "architect of national unity and integrity," he urged people to embrace his ideals and resolve to safeguard the nation's sovereignty.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and Cooperation Minister Ram Kripal Yadav were among those who paid floral tributes to Patel.
Following India's Independence in 1947, Patel became the country's first home minister and was credited with integrating over 560 princely states into the Indian Union.
The Narendra Modi government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity and security of the nation.