Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Evacuations Ordered

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

School administrations informed the police and fire control room after receiving the emails and activated their safety protocols

image Prefer on Google
bomb threat emails Noida schools delhi school receive bomb threat
Representational Image Photo: PTI; Representative image
Summary of this article

  • Multiple Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting evacuations and security checks by police, fire officials and bomb disposal teams.

  • Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate and Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar were among the schools affected, with students and staff evacuated as a precaution.

  • Police said no suspicious material had been found so far, while the threats triggered a response similar to earlier incidents targeting Delhi schools.

Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, prompting emergency evacuations and anti-sabotage checks by police, fire officials and bomb disposal teams.

The threats were reported at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar and other schools in the Lutyens’ Delhi area, police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

School administrations informed the police and fire control room after receiving the emails and activated their safety protocols. According to police, the threats were received early in the morning and came to light between 11 am and noon.

'Women Must Feel Safe, Even At 10 PM': SC Tells Centre, Delhi Police To Ensure Womens Safety

By Outlook News Desk

Schools Evacuated, Security Teams Conduct Checks

Multiple police teams reached the affected schools along with personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad, sniffer dog units and other agencies.

The DFS said its control room received a call from Vasant Vihar around 12:30 pm regarding a bomb threat. A fire tender was subsequently sent to the school.

Related Content
Delhi Police Bomb squad officials leave after searching Manav Sthali School premises, Rajendra Nagar after multiple schools in Delhi received an alleged mail of Bomb Threat - Sanchit Khanna Hindustan Times
Representative Image of a Delhi Police Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) vehicle parked outside school - | Photo: PTI
Air India Express - File image
Delhi High Court, IGI Airport Receive Bomb Threats Ahead Of Independence Day - PTI

“We sent fire tenders along with personnel to carry out the necessary evacuation and checking operations,” a DFS official said.

Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure while security teams carried out anti-sabotage checks across the campuses.

“Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi Air Quality Hits Season's Worst AQI Of 187, Experts Warn Of More Polluted Days

By Outlook News Desk

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya Informs Parents

Sardar Patel Vidyalaya informed parents that students had been safely evacuated following the security threat.

“Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have been safely evacuated to the ground outside. The police have been informed. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed,” the school said in a message to parents.

The latest incident comes weeks after Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and several other Delhi schools received similar bomb threat emails during examination time. Those threats had also triggered evacuations and extensive security checks, with no suspicious material found.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories