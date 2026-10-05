Multiple Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Evacuations Ordered

Multiple Delhi schools received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting evacuations and security checks by police, fire officials and bomb disposal teams.
Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate and Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar were among the schools affected, with students and staff evacuated as a precaution.
Police said no suspicious material had been found so far, while the threats triggered a response similar to earlier incidents targeting Delhi schools.
Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, prompting emergency evacuations and anti-sabotage checks by police, fire officials and bomb disposal teams.
The threats were reported at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, Chinmaya Vidyalaya in Vasant Vihar and other schools in the Lutyens’ Delhi area, police and Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.
School administrations informed the police and fire control room after receiving the emails and activated their safety protocols. According to police, the threats were received early in the morning and came to light between 11 am and noon.
Schools Evacuated, Security Teams Conduct Checks
Multiple police teams reached the affected schools along with personnel from the bomb detection and disposal squad, sniffer dog units and other agencies.
The DFS said its control room received a call from Vasant Vihar around 12:30 pm regarding a bomb threat. A fire tender was subsequently sent to the school.
“We sent fire tenders along with personnel to carry out the necessary evacuation and checking operations,” a DFS official said.
Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary measure while security teams carried out anti-sabotage checks across the campuses.
“Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” a senior police officer said.
Sardar Patel Vidyalaya Informs Parents
Sardar Patel Vidyalaya informed parents that students had been safely evacuated following the security threat.
“Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have been safely evacuated to the ground outside. The police have been informed. Once the school is declared safe, classes will be resumed,” the school said in a message to parents.
The latest incident comes weeks after Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and several other Delhi schools received similar bomb threat emails during examination time. Those threats had also triggered evacuations and extensive security checks, with no suspicious material found.