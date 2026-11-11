An alleged email threatened bomb blasts at Diljit Dosanjh’s Indore concert.
Police in the three cities are checking whether the latest message is linked to earlier threat emails sent in Indore on November 2.
Diljit Dosanjh said on Instagram Live that he would perform in Indore on November 15 as planned.
Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Indore on Sunday, November 15. The concert is part of his Aura India Tour 2026. A new report in Indian Express states that Diljit's Indore concert has faced a fresh bomb threat. Security agencies across Madhya Pradesh have stepped up alertness.
Bomb threat at Diljit's Indore concert
The report claims that police received an alleged email on the official email ID of the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court threatening bomb blasts at Diljit's upcoming concert and some locations in Indore, Gwalior and Bhopal.
“This email was received on the official website of the High Court, which contained a threatening message regarding pop singer Diljit’s upcoming programme in Indore, along with some remarks and the names of a few other organisations,” Robin Jain, DSP, Police Headquarters, said. He also said the “security measures are already being taken by the police from a safety perspective; senior officers are aware of the situation”. As the email also mentioned other locations in Bhopal and Indore besides Gwalior, the “police departments of those places are also working on it”.
Police are checking whether this message is connected to the earlier threats linked to the concert. A separate team is investigating who sent the email and from where while officers review the digital trail and security arrangements at the locations named in the message.
Investigators have found that the email appears to come through a foreign network.
Earlier threat emails
A set of alleged threat emails was sent in Indore on November 2.
Three private schools and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava’s office received the emails. Written in Punjabi, they allegedly warned of blasts at the schools and told their management not to send students to the singer’s concert.
“Several schools have received emails containing threats to blow up their premises in connection with this event. The matter is now under investigation. Legal action is being initiated based on technical evidence. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team has already conducted an inspection,” ADCP Rajesh Dandotiya said.
A similar email was also sent to the Mayor’s office and linked the alleged threat to the November 15 concert. Police said their preliminary investigation suggested those messages could be hoaxes, while the Crime Branch examined technical evidence to identify the senders.
Amid speculation over whether the show would be cancelled, Dosanjh, in an Instagram Live on Tuesday, assured his fans that he would perform as planned. “15 tareekh ko Indore aa rahe hain, 101 per cent aa rahe hain! Sabse pehle aakar poha khaayenge, phir energy lekar fir chak de phatte,” he said.