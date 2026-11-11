“This email was received on the official website of the High Court, which contained a threatening message regarding pop singer Diljit’s upcoming programme in Indore, along with some remarks and the names of a few other organisations,” Robin Jain, DSP, Police Headquarters, said. He also said the “security measures are already being taken by the police from a safety perspective; senior officers are aware of the situation”. As the email also mentioned other locations in Bhopal and Indore besides Gwalior, the “police departments of those places are also working on it”.