Why Diljit Dosanjh could not perform in Bihar

Recalling the attempt to organise a concert in Bihar last year, Diljit said that the organisers had raised concerns about handling the expected audience. He explained in Punjabi, “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”