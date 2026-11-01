Diljit Dosanjh said crowd management concerns prevented his planned Bihar concert.
The singer recalled organisers asking him to take responsibility for audience safety.
AURA India Tour 2026 continues across seven cities after the Delhi concert.
Musician-actor Diljit Dosanjh began his AURA India Tour 2026 with a concert in Delhi on October 30. Following the performance, the singer went LIVE on Instagram and spoke about his upcoming shows, the controversies surrounding him and his plans to perform in different parts of the country. During the session, he revealed that he had also wanted to hold a concert in Bihar but could not go ahead with the plan because of concerns over crowd management.
Why Diljit Dosanjh could not perform in Bihar
Recalling the attempt to organise a concert in Bihar last year, Diljit said that the organisers had raised concerns about handling the expected audience. He explained in Punjabi, “We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn’t; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn’t, we couldn’t go.”
The singer also spoke about the scale of the arrangements required for his live performances. Explaining why crowd management could not be treated as a minor logistical detail, he said, “You see, it’s difficult to manage the crowd. It’s not just a small gathering; it’s a massive crowd. I had to consider the logistics; it’s like organising an event in Delhi.”
Diljit added that the responsibility involved more than simply arranging a venue and performing for his fans. With large audiences expected at his concerts, he said he could not take responsibility for managing the entire crowd himself.
Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026
Following the Delhi show, Diljit is scheduled to perform in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore as part of the AURA India Tour 2026. The tour will take his live performances to several major Indian cities.
During the Instagram LIVE session, the singer also addressed the criticism and negative attention he expects to face. He said, “I know a lot of people will make fun of me. Many news channels will also make fun of me and create negative energy. But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby.
I'm not going anywhere. I've been working here for 25 years. I'll stop only when I want to. I won't stop before that.”