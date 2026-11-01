Pat Cummins Hints At Australia Test Shake-Up After South Africa Defeat: Who Could Face The Axe?

Pat Cummins hints at changes in Australia's playing style and personnel after their 1-2 series defeat against South Africa
Marnus Labuschagne faces mounting selection pressure after a disappointing series, scoring just 131 runs across six innings
Australia slip to third in the WTC standings and lose their No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings
Australia captain Pat Cummins has hinted at changes to the team's playing style and personnel following their 1-2 Test series defeat against South Africa, admitting that his side needs to improve to reclaim the top spot in Test cricket.
South Africa clinched the series with a 176-run victory in the third Test at Newlands on Saturday, October 31, bowling Australia out for just 111 while defending a target of 288.
The defeat pushed Australia down to third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, behind New Zealand and South Africa. They also lost their No. 1 position in the ICC Test rankings, which they had held since May 2024.
Reflecting on the series, Cummins acknowledged that Australia had failed to capitalise on important moments despite being competitive across the three Tests.
"I still think we are a really good side. Playing the now number one side in their own country, we had our moments in every Test. We will be asking those questions internally as well," Cummins said while speaking to the media.
"We need to get better if we want to get back to number one. Maybe there will be some changes in style, changes in the personnel," he added.
Australia's fourth-innings collapse began with Kagiso Rabada striking twice in the opening over. Simon Harmer then dismantled the lower order, claiming career-best figures of 6/16 in 21.1 overs to seal South Africa's victory.
Cummins admitted that poor decisions and a lack of patience had cost his team during the chase.
"[There were] a few poor decisions," he said.
"I know it was a day-five wicket but I don't think it was drastic, there were runs to be scored out there, there was lots of balls to face. So, again, I think a few decisions that the boys would have liked back. We've got to get better, it's happened a few times, but as I said I think when we turned up we thought that chase was very achievable."
Marnus Labuschagne's Place Under Scanner
Marnus Labuschagne's form is another major concern for Australia ahead of their next Test assignment against New Zealand, beginning December 9 in Perth.
The batter managed scores of 37, 37, 14, 39, 0 and 4 across the three Tests, extending his run without a half-century to 16 innings. His twin failures in Cape Town have put his place in the playing XI under serious scrutiny.
Steven Smith's potential return from a neck injury could further complicate Australia's selection plans, with a reshuffle in the batting order likely if he replaces Labuschagne.
Meanwhile, former Australia opener David Warner criticised the team's performance, describing it as "terrible" and "un-Australian" during his appearance on Kayo Sports.
"There's no fight whatsoever, it's disgraceful … I think it's deplorable but the batters have let the bowlers down the whole series," Warner said.
When asked about Warner's comments, Cummins responded: "I don't even know what I make of that."
Cummins Stands By Decision To Bowl First
Cummins defended Australia's decision to bowl first at Newlands, pointing out that his team had fought back after South Africa raced to 140 without loss on the opening day, eventually dismissing the hosts for 329.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, however, believed batting first had worked in his team's favour, particularly with the pitch offering assistance to spinners on the final day.
"I think the opportunity for us to bat first on that surface worked in our favour," Bavuma said. "It's been a while since seeing a pitch on day five at Newlands turn like that. Like a lot of things you need a little bit of luck to go your way. We obviously understand the conditions. We probably would have batted first but in saying that you still need to play proper cricket."
Cummins maintained that the decision was based on his team's assessment of the conditions.
"You're always weighing up different things. On this pitch, I think we knew it was going to be high scoring. We probably thought it was going to do a little bit more on day one than it did, but you don't win the toss and think you're going to bowl the opposition out for 100 or 200."
The Australian captain also expressed disappointment at losing the series after taking a 1-0 lead, particularly given the significance of the overseas assignment.