Carey, Inglis Lead Australia’s Fightback To Edge Ahead Of South Africa On Day 2 Of 3rd Test

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 29 October 2026 2:35 pm

Australia staged a strong fightback on Day 2 of the deciding third Test against South Africa at Newlands, reaching 330/4 at stumps to hold a slim one-run lead. Resuming after bowling the hosts out for 329 on the opening day, Australia lost Travis Head (41) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) in quick succession to spinner Simon Harmer. Matt Renshaw (74) and Cameron Green (65) stabilized the innings with a fluent 126-run partnership for the third wicket. Marco Jansen briefly shifted momentum back to South Africa by dismissing both set batters in the space of three deliveries shortly before tea. However, Josh Inglis (85) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (51) seized full control in the final session. Their unbroken 145-run stand for the fifth wicket safely guided Australia past the Proteas' total by close of play, leaving the series decider finely poised