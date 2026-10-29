Carey, Inglis Lead Australia’s Fightback To Edge Ahead Of South Africa On Day 2 Of 3rd Test

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Australia staged a strong fightback on Day 2 of the deciding third Test against South Africa at Newlands, reaching 330/4 at stumps to hold a slim one-run lead. Resuming after bowling the hosts out for 329 on the opening day, Australia lost Travis Head (41) and Marnus Labuschagne (0) in quick succession to spinner Simon Harmer. Matt Renshaw (74) and Cameron Green (65) stabilized the innings with a fluent 126-run partnership for the third wicket. Marco Jansen briefly shifted momentum back to South Africa by dismissing both set batters in the space of three deliveries shortly before tea. However, Josh Inglis (85) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (51) seized full control in the final session. Their unbroken 145-run stand for the fifth wicket safely guided Australia past the Proteas' total by close of play, leaving the series decider finely poised

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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Josh Inglis
Australia's Josh Inglis, left, congratulated by Australia's Alex Carey after his fifty on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Josh Inglis
Australia's Josh Inglis plays a shot as South Africa's wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton watches on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-South Africas Gerald Coetzee
South Africa's Gerald Coetzee reacts after bowls a delivery on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-
Supporters attend on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Australias Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey, left, South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, and South Africa's Aiden Markram, in action during the day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Matt Renshaw on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Matt Renshaw
Australia's Matt Renshaw celebrates his fifty on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green, right, celebrates his fifty as Australia's Matt Renshaw watches on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Cameron Green
Australia's Cameron Green, left, smashes the ball toward the boundary during the day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Simon Harmer
South Africa's Simon Harmer celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-Kagiso Rabada
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada bowls a delivery on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog
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South Africa vs Australia, 3rd test day 2 highlights-
Supporters attend on day two of the third cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. | Photo: AP/Halden Krog

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