SL vs ENG 6th ODI Tri-Series Live: Pitch Report
Offering a pitch assessment at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Waqar Younis noted that the surface presents a distinct challenge compared to the previous venues. Unlike the heavily grassed, batter-friendly track in Rawalpindi, this Lahore deck features less grass and has been rolled exceptionally hard by the ground staff. While this firm surface and the new ball will keep the fast bowlers key early on, heavy rolling has already caused visible cracks to appear, leading Younis to predict that spinners will play a significant role as the match progresses.
SL vs ENG 6th ODI Tri-Series Live: England Playing XI
Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Henry Crocombe
SL vs ENG 6th ODI Tri-Series Live: Sri Lanka Playing XI
Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Sri Lanka vs England Live Score: Toss Update
Sri Lanka win toss and have opted to bowl first. Kamindu Mendis, the Sri Lankan skipper, confirmed that they are fielding the same playing XI.
Sri Lanka Vs England 6th ODI Live: Squads
Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamil Mishara, Lahiru Udara, Sachindu Colombage, Maheesh Theekshana
England: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jordan Cox(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Henry Crocombe, Adil Rashid, Mason Crane, Josh Tongue, James Coles, Sonny Baker
Sri Lanka Vs England 6th ODI Live: The Gaddafi Stadium Pitch
Pakistan are known making ‘roads’! Yeah, that’s how their pitches should be described. However, Gaddafi Stadium has been an exception. It has witnessed modest first-innings totals in its four men’s ODIs this year, with scores of 231/9, 157, 241 and 110. This contrasts sharply with last year’s Champions Trophy, when 300-plus totals were common.
Sri Lanka vs England Live Score: ENG's struggle in Pakistan
England in this tri-series have been unfortunate. Perhaps, it was a tale of missed opportunities. They have lost three games on the trot despite putting Sri Lanka and Pakistan in seemingly unwinnable positions. Their struggles on Pakistani soil underline a wider concern about their ability to close out tight contests and convert promising performances into victories.
Sri Lanka Vs England Tri-Series 2026 Live: Harry Brook & Co Eye Consolation Win
It's a dead rubber after England were eliminated from the Tri-series. Harry Brook and his men will seek redemption against a confident Sri Lanka, desperate to salvage pride after three crushing defeats.