'Garam Paani Piyo': Indian Fan’s Heartwarming Gesture For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In New Zealand Wins Hearts | Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s post-match exchange with a fan in Wellington spread quickly on social media
The 15-year-old opener had just helped India beat New Zealand in the third T20I
Sooryavanshi scored 45 off 19 balls as India chased 199 in Wellington
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has won over fans for two reasons. The 15-year-old attacks international bowling without hesitation and can clear the ropes, pile up runs quickly and keep rival attacks on the back foot. Off the field, though, he still looks like a boy, and that has drawn out a protective response from those around him. A video from Wellington, New Zealand, shows why he has built such support so fast.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's post-match exchange with a fan in Wellington has gone viral, adding to the 15-year-old's growing popularity after India's third T20I win over New Zealand. The teenager walked up to the boundary after the match to sign autographs for supporters.
A woman in the stands then called out to him. “Vaibhav… hum log bhi Ballia se hain. Kaise ho, theek ho? Garam paani piyo, thanda mat peena [Vaibhav, we are also from Ballia. How are you? Are you fine? Drink warm water, don't drink cold water],” she said. Sooryavanshi smiled and continued signing autographs for his fans.
The brief moment quickly spread on social media. It came just after another sharp display from the young opener, whose hitting helped India seal the game and tighten their grip on the series.
Match Winning Knock
He scored 45 off 19 balls in the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington as India chased 199. At the other end, Abhishek Sharma hammered 113 off 38 balls.
The opening pair put on 133 in 7.1 overs. India reached the target in 13.2 overs, won by six wickets and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
India's aggressive start left the New Zealand bowlers with little time to settle. The side raced to 118 without loss in the powerplay, setting a new record for the highest team total in the first six overs of a men's T20 International.
Fearless Match Mindset
The approach was discussed a day earlier.
In a video shared by the BCCI after the match, Abhishek said Sooryavanshi had already told him in the nets that he would keep attacking. “Yesterday, Vaibhav told me something in the nets that I will play the same way as in the Milkha Singh movie Bhag Milkha Bhag dialogue ‘Bhaiya, khelunga bhi waise hi’,” Abhishek said.
The line is inspired by the Bollywood film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It means, “Brother, I will play the same way.”
Abhishek said the teenager's intent lifted the batter at the other end during the chase. “When you are chasing 200 or 190, his first ball, first over, is his main fast baller. And if you show such aggression as an opener. Because I was on the other side, so I saw that. On the first ball, the non-striker gets excited,” Abhishek said.
He then made sure to credit Sooryavanshi's role in the win. “I feel special mention to Vaibhav. What he did today, I think, played a very crucial role today. So it goes to him,” he added.