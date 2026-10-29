Trump demanded Mary Peltola’s prosecution over an alleged election scheme.
Her campaign reportedly discussed recruiting a candidate sharing Sullivan’s name.
Peltola dismissed the report, while Republicans accused her campaign of deception.
US President Donald Trump has called for the criminal prosecution of the Democratic Senate candidate in Alaska, Rep. Mary Peltola, and asked for her removal from the ballot.
The president was speaking hours after The New York Times reported that staff members from Mary Peltola’s campaign had been involved in an attempt to find an independent candidate sharing the same name as Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan.
Critics claim the move was aimed at misleading voters by creating confusion between the candidates.
While travelling to a rally in Ohio, Trump told reporters that Peltola should be taken off the ballot and face prosecution. He did not explain what law she had allegedly broken.
“They said they didn’t do it, and they did do it, and they got caught,” Trump said. He described the alleged effort by Democrats as “voter fraud at the highest level.” He further added, “I think they should be prosecuted."
Peltola appeared to dismiss the report at a rally on Wednesday, calling it “just another distraction.”
“Every day, it’s some new ‘Look over here’ moment,” Peltola said. “This is all stuff to get subscriptions. Nobody at The New York Times cares about affordability in Alaska.”
Meanwhile, a spokesman for Senator Sullivan accused Peltola and her campaign of misleading voters. In a statement, the spokesman said they “have spent months gaslighting Alaskans, denying a scheme they were running all along,” The New York Times reported.
What Is The Case?
The New York Times obtained text messages in which Peltola campaign staff discussed finding candidates who shared the name of the two-term Republican senator.
They eventually settled on Dan J. Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher from the small fishing town of Petersburg. He qualified for Alaska’s open primary in August and is now one of four candidates on the ranked-choice ballot for next Tuesday’s general election.
Earlier this year, a senior Alaska election official disqualified Dan J. Sullivan from the primary ballot. The official found that his candidacy filing was made "with a purpose to confuse or mislead and to thereby compromise the ballot's fairness or neutrality."
Sullivan challenged the decision, taking the case to the Alaska Supreme Court, which ruled that he was eligible to contest the election.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, who has backed Sullivan and has been friends with Peltola for years, also criticised the Democratic candidate. In a statement, she said Alaskans "deserve the honest truth from Mary and her campaign — what has been revealed is a pattern of lies and coverups and a culture of deception that belongs nowhere in our elections or among our elected officials."