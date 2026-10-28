WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Kiran Navgire In Delhi Capitals; UP Warriorz Buy Sophie Molinuex for 1.1 Cr

WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Vrinda Dines Goes Unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Turn For Uncapped Players!
Batter Puvaja Verlekar is the first uncapped player to go under the hammer, only to go unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Asha Sobhana!
India spinner Asha Sobhana, the last capped spinner in the set goes unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Mlaba!
South Africa's spinner Mlaba also goes unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Saika Ishaque!
Spinner Saika Ishaque has been part of Mumbai Indian's title winning team. However, finds no bidder today!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Titas Sadhu!
Young India pacer Titas Sadhu goes unsold as no team bid for her! She has represented Delhi Capitals in the past and has also won a n U19 World Cup
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Tayla Vlaeminck!
Australia's Tayla goes unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Fast Bowlers Come In!
Saima Thakor goes unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Taniya Bhatia Goes Unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Sushma Verma!
UPW have bid for Sushma Verma and she goes to the team for a base price 30 Lakh!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Wicketkeepers Now!
Uma Chhetry is the first wicketkeeper under the hammer and goes unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Sold Players!
All the sold players until now
Grace Harris 30 Lakh (UPW)
Sneh Rana 30 Lakh (UPW)
Orla Prendergast 30 Lakh (GG)
Sophie Molineux 1.1 Cr (UPW)
G Kamalini 40 Lakh (GG)
Kiran Navgire 75 Lakh (DC)
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Sneh Rana Goes To UPW
Sneh Rana goes to UP Warriorz at 30 Lakh!
UPW buy Grace Harris at 30 Lakh!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Chamari Athapaththu: Unsold
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Orla Prendergast!
Orla Prendergast to Giants for 30 lakh!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Sophie Molineux!
Sophie Molineux is here!
A bidding war has started between RCB and UP Warriorz!
UP Warriorz win the race and buy Sophie in 1.10 CR!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: G Kamalini- GG!
G Kamalini goes to Gujarat Giants, who buys the batter in 40 laksh!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Kiran Navgire!
Kiran Navgire is the first player in the auction to attract a bidder! Mumbai Indians makes the first bid and now Delhi Capitals also comes in!
Delhi buy Kiran Navgire at 75 Lakhs!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Sophia Dunkley Unsold!
English batter Sophia Dunkley attracts no bidder! Unsold!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Usold!
India batter Tejal Hasbanis also goes unsold.
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Raghvi Bisht!
Auction starts with Raghvi Bisht going under the hammer first. She goes unsold.
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Auction Starts!
The auction will start with the capped players - batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, pacers and spinners - going under the hammer first, followed by uncapped players.
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Get Set Go!
The auction is just about to get underway!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: More Live Action!
Elsewhere: Wrestling enthusiasts can catch all the action from the World Wrestling Championships 2026, while cricket fans can also follow our India Women vs Zimbabwe Women live blog. Pick your sporting fix!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Top Players and Their Base Prices
|Player
|Country
|Base price (Rs.)
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|50 lakh
|Sophie Molineux
|Australia
|50 lakh
|G Kamalini
|India
|40 lakh
|Kiran Navgire
|India
|40 lakh
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|40 lakh
|Jess Jonassen
|Australia
|40 lakh
|Chamari Athapaththu
|Sri Lanka
|30 lakh
|Grace Harris
|Australia
|30 lakh
|Chloe Tryon
|South Africa
|30 lakh
|Sneh Rana
|India
|30 lakh
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Remaining Purses and Available Slots!
|Team
|Remaining Purse
|Open Slots
|Overseas Slots
|UP Warriorz
|Rs.3.75 crore
|8
|3
|Gujarat Giants
|Rs.1.25 crore
|3
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs.1.15 crore
|5
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs.1.10 crore
|5
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs.90 lakh
|6
|0
|Total
|Rs.8.15 crore
|27
|7
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Up Warriorz' Retained Squad!
Retained Players: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal
UP Warriorz will have busiest day among all franchises as they have a daunting task of filling eight vacant spots.
The exits of Jones and Sehrawat leave UPW searching for wicketkeeping cover. Additionally, the franchise will need to target a third spinner to complement Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma, as well as explosive power hitters to fill the void left by Dottin and Tryon.
Available Purse: Rs. 3.75 Crore
Total Available Slots: 8
Overseas Slot available: 3
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Gujarat Giants' Retained Squad!
Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham*, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth*, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine*, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia
With their starting XI largely settled, GG's primary objective will be to add lower-order power hitters. The franchise could also set their sights on acquiring the services of experienced all-rounder Grace Harris.
Available Purse: Rs. 1.25 Crore
Total Available Slots: 3
Overseas Slot available: 1
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals' Retained Squad!
Retained Players: Annabel Sutherland*, Chinelle Henry*, Deeya Yadav, Jemimah Rodriguez, Laura Wolvaardt*, Lucy Hamilton*, Mamatha Madiwala, Marizanne Kapp*, Minnu Mani, N Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma
Delhi Capitals, one of the league's most consistent sides, have retained their core while releasing Alana King, Eddla Srujana, Lizelle Lee, Pragati Singh, Sneh Rana, and Taniyaa Bhatia.
Delhi Capitals have a daunting task of signing a top-order wicketkeeper-batter. Furthermore, releasing both Rana and King means DC will need to search for a quality spin-bowling option to support Shree Charani.
Available Purse: Rs. 1.1 Crore
Total Available Slots: 5
Overseas Slot available: 1
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengluru's Retained Squad!
Retained Players: Arundhati Reddy, Ellyse Perry*, Georgia Voll*, Lauren Bell*, Nadine De Klerk*, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyoosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana
What They Need?
The two-time champion have already retained their core squad, needing only few replacements. They require few options for middle order, while also searching for a backup pacer.
Available Purse: Rs. 1.15 Crore
Total Available Slots: 5
Overseas Slot available: 2
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians' Retained Squad!
Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Vaishnavi Sharma, Tara Norris (traded).
What They Need?
Heading into the auction after releasing six players, Mumbai Indians have already made early moves by acquiring Tara Norris via trade from UP Warriorz. Replacing Kamalini will be a primary focus for Mumbai, though the franchise boasts a strong, stable core following key retentions.
Available Purse: Rs. 0.9 Crore
Total Available Slots: 6
Overseas Slot available: 0
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: All You Need To Know
There are only 27 slots to be filled. UP Warriorz have the biggest purse coming into the auction. Read all you need to know about the mini auction before it starts!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: When And Where?
The mini-auction is about to get underway shortly!
The auctin starts at 5:30 PM
The auction is held in Kochi
The auction will be live telecasted on Star Sports and streamed JioHotstar
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Having It Capitals' Way!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Giant Strategy!
WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Good Evening!
Namaste and welcome to our live coverage of the 2027 WPL mini-auction! It is a mini-auction, but expect maximum drama as five teams fight it out to finalize squads they believe can help them lift the trophy. So sit back and relax as we bring you live updates and all the highlights.