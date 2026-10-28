WPL 2027 Auction LIVE Updates: Kiran Navgire In Delhi Capitals; UP Warriorz Buy Sophie Molinuex for 1.1 Cr

Retained Players: Meg Lanning (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Pratika Rawal

UP Warriorz will have busiest day among all franchises as they have a daunting task of filling eight vacant spots.

The exits of Jones and Sehrawat leave UPW searching for wicketkeeping cover. Additionally, the franchise will need to target a third spinner to complement Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma, as well as explosive power hitters to fill the void left by Dottin and Tryon.