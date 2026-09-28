UP Warriorz Full List Of Retained & Released Players Ahead Of WPL 2027

Ayush Juneja
Ayush Juneja
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WPL 2027: UP Warriorz have retained 11 players to keep their core group intact. The last season botton placed team have released 9 players ahead of the next season

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WPL 2025 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma
WPL 2025, RCB vs UPW: UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma celebrates with teammates | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Summary of this article

  • UP Warriorz retained 11 players, released 9 players and have 3.65 crore available with seven slots

  • They released high profile players like Deandra Dottin and young talent like Shweta Sehrawat

  • They finished last in 2026 WPL season, with only two wins and 6 losses, missing the playoffs for third successive season

UP Warriorz have announced their retained players for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season, with 11 players making the cut.

After another disappointing season, where they failed to make the playoffs for third successive season, UP Warriorz have decided to change things up.

While retaining players they believe are core of the team can help the team reach the playoffs, they have planned to move on from 9 players. They have the maximum releases of all franchises.

The most notable omissions include Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon and Charli Knott among the overseas players while Asha Sobhana, Kiran Navgire and Shweta Sehrawat are among the Indian players.

India's Ancy Sojan Edappilly poses on the podium after securing the silver medal in the women's long jump event during the ongoing Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Ancy Sojan Fights Hard To Claim Women's Long Jump Silver At Asian Games 2026

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UP Warriorz: 11 retained, 9 released

Purse available: INR 3.65 Crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 2

UP Warriorz’s List Of Retained Players

Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Harleen Deol, Shipra Giri, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, Phoebe Litchfield, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz List Of Released Players

Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Amy Jones, Chloe Tryon, Charli Knott, Gongadi Trisha, Suman Meena

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UP Warriorz has had disappointing last three seasons. Under captain, Meg Lanning, they finished at the bottom in the 2026 WPL season, winning only two games and losing six. They would hope to turn things around this time around.

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