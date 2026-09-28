Gujarat Giants' Full List Of Retained & Released Players Ahead Of WPL 2027

Gujarat Giants retained 15 players, while releasing four players including Danni Wyatt-Hodge
The franchise enters the WPL 2027 auction with a purse of INR 1.3 Crore, four available slots, and one overseas spot to fill
Building on a strong WPL 2026 campaign that reached the Eliminator, the team has kept the bulk of its trusted unit intact
Gujarat Giants have announced their retained players for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 season, with 15 players making the cut. The franchise has largely retained its core group, combining experienced campaigners with emerging talent as it looks to build on its existing squad while leaving room for additions ahead of the new season.
One notable omission is England batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who has been released after her stint with the franchise.
Gujarat Giants: 15 retained, 4 released
Purse available: INR 1.3 Crore
Total slots available: 4
Overseas slots available: 1
GG’s List Of Retained Players: Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Sophie Devine, Tanuja Kanwer, Yastika Bhatia.
The franchise further thanked the released players for their contribution.
“Now you know who’ll be saying Bring It On in WPL 2027" GG wrote while announcing the retained players. "Grateful for every time you wore the orange with pride and purpose,” the franchise wrote in a heartfelt note for the released players on X.
GG’s List of Released Players: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh.
Gujarat Giants entered the WPL 2026 aiming for a strong run, putting together a competitive campaign that once again kept fans on the edge of their seats.
The side displayed moments of brilliance with stellar performances from their marquee international stars and gritty domestic talent, eventually making it to the playoff stages before bowing out in a hard-fought Eliminator against Delhi Capitals. Looking ahead to 2027, the Giants have kept the bulk of their trusted unit intact to mount another strong challenge for the title.