Mumbai Indians Appoint Luke Williams As Head Coach Ahead Of WPL 2027

Luke Williams has been appointed Mumbai Indians’ new head coach ahead of WPL 2027, replacing Lisa Keightley
Williams previously coached Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the 2024 WPL title and won consecutive WBBL titles with Adelaide Strikers in 2022 and 2023
Williams’ first task will be finalising Mumbai Indians’ retentions before the September 28 deadline, ahead of the October 28 mini-auction
Mumbai Indians have appointed Luke Williams as their head coach ahead of the 2027 Women’s Premier League season. Williams replaces Lisa Keightley, who spent one season in charge of the team.
Keightley was appointed ahead of WPL 2026 after Charlotte Edwards left the role to become head coach of the England women’s cricket team. Edwards had coached Mumbai Indians from the inaugural WPL season in 2023 through 2025.
Mumbai Indians finished fourth in the five-team WPL 2026 table with three wins and did not qualify for the playoffs. It was the first time the franchise had missed the playoffs since the tournament began in 2023.
Williams has previously coached Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL and led the franchise to its first title in 2024. He was also part of the RCB coaching staff in 2025 before stepping away in 2026 to focus on his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League.
He has coached Adelaide Strikers to consecutive WBBL titles in 2022 and 2023. Williams was also an assistant coach with Southern Brave when they won The Hundred in 2023.
Williams has been an assistant coach with the England women’s team since 2025. He has spent around two decades in coaching roles across Australia, England and India.
The former South Australia first-class cricketer is also a three-time Bradman Medal winner in Australian grade cricket. He received the award in the 2005-06, 2007-08 and 2009-10 seasons.
“I’m really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff,” Williams said in a statement released by Mumbai Indians.
“We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success. I’m looking forward to the challenge and to giving our fans plenty to be proud of.”
Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani also welcomed Williams to the franchise.
“Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women’s game, and a strong commitment to developing players,” Ambani said.
“Our girls have created a proud legacy in the WPL, and I am confident that, with Luke’s guidance and Harman’s leadership, they will continue to grow, achieve greater success, and inspire young girls everywhere to dream big.”
Keightley has since taken up the role of Cricket Australia’s national development lead. She will also continue as head coach of Sydney Thunder in the WBBL. Her position with MI London in The Hundred remains unclear.
Williams’ first assignment with Mumbai Indians will be the retention process ahead of WPL 2027. The deadline for franchises to finalise their retentions is September 28.
The WPL 2027 mini-auction will be held in Kochi on October 28, while the tournament is scheduled to take place from January 14 to February 7.