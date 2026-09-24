Asian Games 2026: Parinaaz Dhaliwal And Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Secure Historic Bronze In Mixed Skeet Team

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka won bronze for India in their Asian Games shooting event with 44 points, in the multi-series final on Wednesday. China took gold with 52 points and the Republic of Korea claimed silver with 51, as the Indian pair stayed composed under pressure.

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Amanjeet Singh Naruka competes in the Skeet mixed team final | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

India's Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal won the bronze medal in the mixed team skeet event at the Asian Games here on Thursday. This is also India's first mixed skeet medal at the continental event.

The Indian pair finished third with a score of 44 in the final.

They maintained a steady progression through the six series, moving from 7 after the opening series to 14, 21, 29, 36 and finally 44.

Anant Jeet and Parinaaz had earlier entered the final after finishing fourth in the qualification round with an aggregate score of 138, securing the last available spot.

The bronze swelled India's shooting tally to eight - four silver and four bronze - at the ongoing Asian Games.

Earlier on Wednesday, India's men's and women's skeet shooting teams bagged two bronze medals at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh And Salman Khan Make History With India’s Maiden Men’s Double Sculls Bronze - Special Arrangement
Asian Games 2026: Satnam Singh And Salman Khan Make History With India’s Maiden Men’s Double Sculls Bronze

By Outlook Sports Desk

Second Asiad Medal For Ananjeet

Having already won a medal at the last Asian Games, Anant jeet added one more achievement to his already decorated career. Naruka's major achievements feature a silver in Men's Skeet and a bronze in the team event at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, representing India at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and winning men's skeet gold at the 2025 Asian Shotgun Championship, establishing him as a top skeet shooter.

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Born on 30 November 2001 in Patiala, Punjab, Indian skeet shooter Parinaaz Dhaliwal started her career in 2015 at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club, switching from trap to skeet for a greater challenge. Rising through junior ranks, she has become a leading international competitor in World Championships, World Cups, and the Asian Games.

Her highlights include a bronze at the 2022 Junior World Cup in Suhl, a silver at the 2021 New Delhi World Cup, and a fourth-place team finish at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

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