Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Asian Games 2026 Day 6 India schedule, match timings, medal events, key athletes, team fixtures, live streaming details and where to watch in India

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Naorem Roshibina Devi Enters Asian Games 2026 Wushu Final India vs Indonesia Semi match report
Roshibina Devi defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 to reach the women's 60kg wushu final. Photo: manipur_police/X
Summary of this article

  • India have multiple rowing medal chances, including Balraj Panwar, Satnam Singh-Salman Khan and Roshibina Devi in Wushu

  • Athletics features the mixed 4x400m relay, women’s triple jump, women’s 10,000m and men’s 100m heats

  • India also have action in kabaddi, hockey, swimming, table tennis, squash, fencing, boxing, gymnastics and esports

India will chase medals across rowing, wushu, shooting, canoe sprint and athletics on Day 5 of the Asian Games on Thursday, with Roshibina Devi, the rowers and several track-and-field athletes leading the push. Swimming also features early and later in the day, adding to a crowded medal programme for India on September 24.

The action starts before sunrise with rowing finals and moves through shooting, canoe sprint, swimming and athletics before team events in kabaddi and hockey. India also has athletes lined up in table tennis, squash, fencing, boxing, gymnastics and esports.

The day matters because India have medal events spread across almost every slot. Roshibina meets China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in a wushu final, shooters have two medal routes, rowers have multiple Final A races and the athletics programme carries hopes in the women’s triple jump, 10,000m and mixed 4x400m relay.

Also Read: India's Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, Shooters, Shuttlers Add 3 Bronzes, Meena Makes History

Asian Games 2026 Day 6: India’s Full Schedule and Timings

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.

Time (IST)SportEventAthlete / Team
5:10 AMRowingMen’s Single Sculls – Final ABalraj Panwar
5:30 AMRowingMen’s Double Sculls – Final ASatnam Singh, Salman Khan
6:10 AMWushuWomen’s Sanda 60kg – FinalRoshibina Devi vs Xiaoyu Zhang (China)
6:15 AMShootingMen’s 10m Air Pistol – Qualification & Team FinalKedarling B Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj, Kamaljeet
6:30 AMRowingMen’s Pair – Final BJaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar
6:30 AMShootingSkeet Mixed Team – QualificationAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
6:30 AMAthleticsWomen’s Heptathlon (100m hurdles – Heat 1 & 2)Anamika KA, Pooja
6:30 AMCanoe SprintMen’s Canoe Double 500m – Final AGyaneshwor Singh Philem, Raju Rawat
6:30 AMCanoe SprintWomen’s Canoe Single 200m – Semifinal 1Megha Pradeep
6:30 AMTable TennisWomen’s Doubles (Round of 32)Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Iloukhani Setayesh/Ashtari Mahshid (Iran)
6:46 AMSwimmingMen’s 50m Butterfly – Heat 5Rohit Benedicton
6:50 AMCanoe SprintWomen’s Kayak Double 500m – Semifinal 1Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi
7:01 AMAthleticsMixed 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2)India
7:10 AMRowingWomen’s Four – Final AGurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Aleena Anto
7:10 AMAthleticsWomen’s Heptathlon (High Jump)Anamika KA, Pooja
7:10 AMTable TennisWomen’s Doubles (Round of 32)Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Sanjaa Burenjargal/Batmunkh Bolor-erdene (Mongolia)
7:21 AMSwimmingMen’s 800m Freestyle – Final BAryan Nehra
7:32 AMSwimmingMen’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Heat 1Akash Mani, Rohit Benedicton, Heer Gitesh Shah, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda
8:00 AMCanoe SprintWomen’s Canoe Single 200m – Final A (sub. to qualification)Megha Pradeep
8:00 AMSquashMixed Doubles (Round of 16)Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Shameena Riaz/Suraj Kumar Chand
8:10 AMCanoe SprintMen’s Kayak Four 500m – Final AHarshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh, Oinam Arun Singh
8:15 AMFencingWomen’s Sabre (Pool 4 & Pool 2)Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
8:20 AMCanoe SprintWomen’s Kayak Double 500m – Final A (sub. to qualification)Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi
8:35 AMTable TennisMen’s Singles (Round of 64)Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen (Malaysia)
9:45 AMKabaddiMen’s Team (Group A)India vs Chinese Taipei
10:10 AMFencingTable of 32 (sub. to qualification)Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
10:30 AMSquashWomen’s Singles (Round of 16)Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn (Singapore)
10:30 AMSquashWomen’s Singles (Round of 16)Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann (Singapore)
10:30 AMBoxingMen’s 70kg (Round of 16)Sumit vs Ali Qasim Al-Sarray (Iraq)
10:45 AMFencingTable of 16 (sub. to qualification)Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
11:10 AMCanoe SprintMen’s Kayak Single 500m – Heat 2Harshwardhan Shaktawat
11:15 AMShootingSkeet Mixed Team – FinalAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
11:15 AMSquashMen’s Singles (Round of 16)Abhay Singh vs Laksiri Ravindu (Sri Lanka)
11:15 AMSquashMen’s Singles (Round of 16)Veer Chotrani vs Jeeva Sanjay (Malaysia)
11:30 AMFencingQuarter-finals (sub. to qualification)Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
11:30 AMEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions (Group B)Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia)
11:30 AMHockeyMen’s Team (Pool A)India vs South Korea
11:40 AMCanoe SprintMixed Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar
12:00 PMRowingMen’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Final ARohit, Ujjwal Kumar Singh
12:10 PMEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions (Group B)Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore)
12:15 PMShootingMen’s 10m Air Pistol – Final (sub. to qualification)Kedarling B Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj, Kamaljeet
1:00 PMRowingMen’s Quadruple Sculls – Final AArvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
1:10 PMEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions (Group B)Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei)
1:35 PMSwimmingMen’s 50m Butterfly – Final (sub. to qualification)Rohit Benedicton
2:10 PMFencingSemi-finals onwards (sub. to qualification)Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
2:10 PMEsportsPuyo Puyo Champions (Group B)Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand)
2:15 PMBoxingWomen’s 51kg (Round of 16)Sakshi vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan)
2:25 PMGymnasticsWomen’s Vault – FinalPranati Nayak
2:45 PMBoxingWomen’s 65kg (Round of 16)Parveen vs Nozimova Malika (Tajikistan)
2:48 PMSwimmingMen’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final (sub. to qualification)India
3:10 PMFencingFinal (sub. to qualification)Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
3:35 PMAthleticsWomen’s Heptathlon (Shot Put)Anamika KA, Pooja
4:14 PMAthleticsWomen’s Triple Jump – FinalNiharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango
4:15 PMKabaddiWomen’s Team (Group A)India vs Japan
4:38 PMAthleticsMen’s 100m (Round 1, Heat 1)Animesh Kujur
5:02 PMAthleticsMen’s 100m (Round 1, Heat 4)Gurindervir Singh
5:30 PMAthleticsWomen’s Heptathlon (200m)Anamika KA, Pooja
5:55 PMAthleticsWomen’s 10,000m – FinalSeema
6:45 PMAthleticsMixed 4x400m Relay – Final (sub. to qualification)India

Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 6

Related Content
India’s Roshibina Devi Naorem holds the silver medal after the Women’s 60kg Wushu final match during the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. She lost to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, 0-2. - | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Naorem Roshibina Devi, CWG Silver Medalist in Wushu - X/@narendramodi
Roshibina Devi defeated Indonesia's Thania Kusumaningtyas 2-0 to reach the women's 60kg wushu final. - manipur_police/X

Rowing And Wushu

Rowing starts the medal chase.

Balraj Panwar spearheads India's early rowing medal charge in the men's single sculls Final A, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the double sculls, and Jaswinder Singh alongside Nitin Kumar in the pair Final B. Later in the day, the women’s four crew, the lightweight double sculls duo of Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh, and the quadruple sculls team take to the water for their respective finals. Meanwhile, wushu star Roshibina headlines the combat sports action as she squares off against China's Zhang Xiaoyu for the women's Sanda 60kg gold medal.

Shooting And Canoe

Shooting brings dual medal opportunities, featuring the men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final alongside a potential individual showdown, paired with the skeet mixed team's qualification-to-final path. Meanwhile, a busy canoe sprint lineup sees Gyaneshwor Singh Philem and Raju Rawat chase gold in the men's canoe double 500m Final A, while Megha Pradeep and the women's kayak double crew eye morning final berths. The aquatic action rounds out with the men's kayak four 500m medal race alongside single and mixed heat appearances for Harshwardhan Shaktawat and Parvathy Geetha.

Athletics And Team Events

Shooting brings multiple medal opportunities, with Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Aakash Bharadwaj, and Kamaljeet contesting the men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and the team final, alongside a potential individual final appearance. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal also feature in the skeet mixed team qualification ahead of their medal round. Meanwhile, canoe sprint action sees Gyaneshwor Singh Philem and Raju Rawat line up in the men's canoe double 500m Final A, while Megha Pradeep and the women's kayak double crew eye qualification spots for their respective afternoon medal races. The packed aquatic schedule is rounded out by the men's kayak four 500m Final A, alongside single and mixed heats for Harshwardhan Shaktawat and Parvathy Geetha.

Other Medal Chances

Swimming features early heats from Rohit Benedicton in the 50m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay squad, alongside Aryan Nehra in the 800m freestyle Final B, with potential evening medal returns. Table tennis action sees women's doubles pairs Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das take on Iranian and Mongolian opponents respectively, while Manush Shah opens his men's singles campaign against Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen. Squash rounds out a packed slate with mixed doubles action involving Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, followed by women's singles Round of 16 matches for Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna, and men's singles fixtures for Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani.

Fencing offers a potential late medal charge as Bhavani Devi C.A. and Shreya Gupta navigate the women's sabre individual pool bouts and look to advance through the knockout rounds to the afternoon finals. In combat and strength sports, boxing features Round of 16 matches for Sumit, Sakshi, and Parveen against tough international opponents, while Pranati Nayak targets a podium finish in the women's vault final. Meanwhile, esports rounds out the action with Paritosh contesting a series of Puyo Puyo Champions Group B matches against opponents from Mongolia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand.

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?

The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.

With Shooting, Athletics, Wushu and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 6 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

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