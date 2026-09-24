Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Balraj Panwar spearheads India's early rowing medal charge in the men's single sculls Final A, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the double sculls, and Jaswinder Singh alongside Nitin Kumar in the pair Final B. Later in the day, the women’s four crew, the lightweight double sculls duo of Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh, and the quadruple sculls team take to the water for their respective finals. Meanwhile, wushu star Roshibina headlines the combat sports action as she squares off against China's Zhang Xiaoyu for the women's Sanda 60kg gold medal.