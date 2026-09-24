Asian Games 2026 Day 6 Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India have multiple rowing medal chances, including Balraj Panwar, Satnam Singh-Salman Khan and Roshibina Devi in Wushu
Athletics features the mixed 4x400m relay, women’s triple jump, women’s 10,000m and men’s 100m heats
India also have action in kabaddi, hockey, swimming, table tennis, squash, fencing, boxing, gymnastics and esports
India will chase medals across rowing, wushu, shooting, canoe sprint and athletics on Day 5 of the Asian Games on Thursday, with Roshibina Devi, the rowers and several track-and-field athletes leading the push. Swimming also features early and later in the day, adding to a crowded medal programme for India on September 24.
The day matters because India have medal events spread across almost every slot. Roshibina meets China’s Zhang Xiaoyu in a wushu final, shooters have two medal routes, rowers have multiple Final A races and the athletics programme carries hopes in the women’s triple jump, 10,000m and mixed 4x400m relay.
Also Read: India's Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver, Shooters, Shuttlers Add 3 Bronzes, Meena Makes History
Asian Games 2026 Day 6: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Athlete / Team
|5:10 AM
|Rowing
|Men’s Single Sculls – Final A
|Balraj Panwar
|5:30 AM
|Rowing
|Men’s Double Sculls – Final A
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|6:10 AM
|Wushu
|Women’s Sanda 60kg – Final
|Roshibina Devi vs Xiaoyu Zhang (China)
|6:15 AM
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Qualification & Team Final
|Kedarling B Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj, Kamaljeet
|6:30 AM
|Rowing
|Men’s Pair – Final B
|Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar
|6:30 AM
|Shooting
|Skeet Mixed Team – Qualification
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|6:30 AM
|Athletics
|Women’s Heptathlon (100m hurdles – Heat 1 & 2)
|Anamika KA, Pooja
|6:30 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Men’s Canoe Double 500m – Final A
|Gyaneshwor Singh Philem, Raju Rawat
|6:30 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Semifinal 1
|Megha Pradeep
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Doubles (Round of 32)
|Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Iloukhani Setayesh/Ashtari Mahshid (Iran)
|6:46 AM
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Butterfly – Heat 5
|Rohit Benedicton
|6:50 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Semifinal 1
|Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi
|7:01 AM
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m Relay (Round 1, Heat 2)
|India
|7:10 AM
|Rowing
|Women’s Four – Final A
|Gurbani Kaur, Poonam, Tendenthoi Devi Haobijam, Aleena Anto
|7:10 AM
|Athletics
|Women’s Heptathlon (High Jump)
|Anamika KA, Pooja
|7:10 AM
|Table Tennis
|Women’s Doubles (Round of 32)
|Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Sanjaa Burenjargal/Batmunkh Bolor-erdene (Mongolia)
|7:21 AM
|Swimming
|Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final B
|Aryan Nehra
|7:32 AM
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Heat 1
|Akash Mani, Rohit Benedicton, Heer Gitesh Shah, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda
|8:00 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Women’s Canoe Single 200m – Final A (sub. to qualification)
|Megha Pradeep
|8:00 AM
|Squash
|Mixed Doubles (Round of 16)
|Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Shameena Riaz/Suraj Kumar Chand
|8:10 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Men’s Kayak Four 500m – Final A
|Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh, Oinam Arun Singh
|8:15 AM
|Fencing
|Women’s Sabre (Pool 4 & Pool 2)
|Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
|8:20 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Women’s Kayak Double 500m – Final A (sub. to qualification)
|Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi
|8:35 AM
|Table Tennis
|Men’s Singles (Round of 64)
|Manush Shah vs Wong Qi Shen (Malaysia)
|9:45 AM
|Kabaddi
|Men’s Team (Group A)
|India vs Chinese Taipei
|10:10 AM
|Fencing
|Table of 32 (sub. to qualification)
|Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
|10:30 AM
|Squash
|Women’s Singles (Round of 16)
|Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn (Singapore)
|10:30 AM
|Squash
|Women’s Singles (Round of 16)
|Tanvi Khanna vs Au Yeong Wai Yhann (Singapore)
|10:30 AM
|Boxing
|Men’s 70kg (Round of 16)
|Sumit vs Ali Qasim Al-Sarray (Iraq)
|10:45 AM
|Fencing
|Table of 16 (sub. to qualification)
|Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
|11:10 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Men’s Kayak Single 500m – Heat 2
|Harshwardhan Shaktawat
|11:15 AM
|Shooting
|Skeet Mixed Team – Final
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|11:15 AM
|Squash
|Men’s Singles (Round of 16)
|Abhay Singh vs Laksiri Ravindu (Sri Lanka)
|11:15 AM
|Squash
|Men’s Singles (Round of 16)
|Veer Chotrani vs Jeeva Sanjay (Malaysia)
|11:30 AM
|Fencing
|Quarter-finals (sub. to qualification)
|Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
|11:30 AM
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions (Group B)
|Paritosh vs Munkhzorig Ganbold (Mongolia)
|11:30 AM
|Hockey
|Men’s Team (Pool A)
|India vs South Korea
|11:40 AM
|Canoe Sprint
|Mixed Kayak Double 500m – Heat 2
|Parvathy Geetha, Prasanna Kumar
|12:00 PM
|Rowing
|Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls – Final A
|Rohit, Ujjwal Kumar Singh
|12:10 PM
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions (Group B)
|Paritosh vs Mun June Justin Koh (Singapore)
|12:15 PM
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m Air Pistol – Final (sub. to qualification)
|Kedarling B Uchaganve, Aakash Bhardwaj, Kamaljeet
|1:00 PM
|Rowing
|Men’s Quadruple Sculls – Final A
|Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan
|1:10 PM
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions (Group B)
|Paritosh vs Tzu-ang Kuo (Chinese Taipei)
|1:35 PM
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m Butterfly – Final (sub. to qualification)
|Rohit Benedicton
|2:10 PM
|Fencing
|Semi-finals onwards (sub. to qualification)
|Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
|2:10 PM
|Esports
|Puyo Puyo Champions (Group B)
|Paritosh vs Tanarak Wongkitikun (Thailand)
|2:15 PM
|Boxing
|Women’s 51kg (Round of 16)
|Sakshi vs Alua Balkibekova (Kazakhstan)
|2:25 PM
|Gymnastics
|Women’s Vault – Final
|Pranati Nayak
|2:45 PM
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg (Round of 16)
|Parveen vs Nozimova Malika (Tajikistan)
|2:48 PM
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay – Final (sub. to qualification)
|India
|3:10 PM
|Fencing
|Final (sub. to qualification)
|Bhavani Devi, Shreya Gupta
|3:35 PM
|Athletics
|Women’s Heptathlon (Shot Put)
|Anamika KA, Pooja
|4:14 PM
|Athletics
|Women’s Triple Jump – Final
|Niharika Vashisht, Asha Ilango
|4:15 PM
|Kabaddi
|Women’s Team (Group A)
|India vs Japan
|4:38 PM
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m (Round 1, Heat 1)
|Animesh Kujur
|5:02 PM
|Athletics
|Men’s 100m (Round 1, Heat 4)
|Gurindervir Singh
|5:30 PM
|Athletics
|Women’s Heptathlon (200m)
|Anamika KA, Pooja
|5:55 PM
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m – Final
|Seema
|6:45 PM
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m Relay – Final (sub. to qualification)
|India
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 6
Rowing And Wushu
Rowing starts the medal chase.
Balraj Panwar spearheads India's early rowing medal charge in the men's single sculls Final A, followed by Satnam Singh and Salman Khan in the double sculls, and Jaswinder Singh alongside Nitin Kumar in the pair Final B. Later in the day, the women’s four crew, the lightweight double sculls duo of Rohit and Ujjwal Kumar Singh, and the quadruple sculls team take to the water for their respective finals. Meanwhile, wushu star Roshibina headlines the combat sports action as she squares off against China's Zhang Xiaoyu for the women's Sanda 60kg gold medal.
Shooting And Canoe
Shooting brings dual medal opportunities, featuring the men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final alongside a potential individual showdown, paired with the skeet mixed team's qualification-to-final path. Meanwhile, a busy canoe sprint lineup sees Gyaneshwor Singh Philem and Raju Rawat chase gold in the men's canoe double 500m Final A, while Megha Pradeep and the women's kayak double crew eye morning final berths. The aquatic action rounds out with the men's kayak four 500m medal race alongside single and mixed heat appearances for Harshwardhan Shaktawat and Parvathy Geetha.
Athletics And Team Events
Shooting brings multiple medal opportunities, with Kedarling B. Uchaganve, Aakash Bharadwaj, and Kamaljeet contesting the men's 10m air pistol individual qualification and the team final, alongside a potential individual final appearance. Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal also feature in the skeet mixed team qualification ahead of their medal round. Meanwhile, canoe sprint action sees Gyaneshwor Singh Philem and Raju Rawat line up in the men's canoe double 500m Final A, while Megha Pradeep and the women's kayak double crew eye qualification spots for their respective afternoon medal races. The packed aquatic schedule is rounded out by the men's kayak four 500m Final A, alongside single and mixed heats for Harshwardhan Shaktawat and Parvathy Geetha.
Other Medal Chances
Swimming features early heats from Rohit Benedicton in the 50m butterfly and the 4x100m freestyle relay squad, alongside Aryan Nehra in the 800m freestyle Final B, with potential evening medal returns. Table tennis action sees women's doubles pairs Diya Chitale-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Sreeja Akula-Syndrela Das take on Iranian and Mongolian opponents respectively, while Manush Shah opens his men's singles campaign against Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen. Squash rounds out a packed slate with mixed doubles action involving Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar, followed by women's singles Round of 16 matches for Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna, and men's singles fixtures for Abhay Singh and Veer Chotrani.
Fencing offers a potential late medal charge as Bhavani Devi C.A. and Shreya Gupta navigate the women's sabre individual pool bouts and look to advance through the knockout rounds to the afternoon finals. In combat and strength sports, boxing features Round of 16 matches for Sumit, Sakshi, and Parveen against tough international opponents, while Pranati Nayak targets a podium finish in the women's vault final. Meanwhile, esports rounds out the action with Paritosh contesting a series of Puyo Puyo Champions Group B matches against opponents from Mongolia, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, and Thailand.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.
With Shooting, Athletics, Wushu and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 6 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.