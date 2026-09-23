‘Absolutely!’ Mirabai Chanu Reveals Her Pizza Celebration After Finally Winning Asian Games Medal

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Mirabai Chanu celebrates her maiden Asian Games medal with silver, revealing her pizza plans and Indian flag-themed nails after ending a long wait for the podium

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Mirabai Chanu
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India gestures as she competes during the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Summary of this article

  • Mirabai Chanu finally wins her maiden Asian Games medal with a silver in the women’s 49kg category

  • Chanu says she will celebrate the long-awaited medal with pizza before returning to competition

  • The Indian star reveals her Indian flag-themed nails gave her confidence during the medal-winning performance

Mirabai Chanu has spent years chasing the one medal missing from her decorated collection. On Wednesday, that wait finally ended as the Indian weightlifter won silver in the women’s 49kg category at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Chanu lifted a combined 198kg, including 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk, to secure the silver. The result also ended India’s 28-year wait for an Asian Games weightlifting medal.

But after years of training, setbacks and near misses, Chanu was not thinking about another competition immediately. Instead, she wanted to give herself permission to enjoy the moment.

Speaking to Sony Network after her medal-winning performance, Chanu admitted that she had been waiting for this celebration for a long time.

“I had said at that time that after the Games, I would immediately start preparing for the Asian Games. I have waited for this medal for years, so this time I will definitely enjoy it,” Chanu said.

“There are still many competitions coming up, and I will prepare for those as well. But for now, I will enjoy this moment.”

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Mirabai Chanu finally won her maiden Asian Games medal - null
Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
India's Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg Final weightlifting competition at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland. - Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India poses on the podium after the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu In Tears After Winnings Her First Asian Games Medal

The moment was particularly significant for Chanu after she finished fourth at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. Her latest silver completed a collection that already included an Olympic medal, World Championships gold and multiple Commonwealth Games titles.

‘Absolutely!’ - Mirabai Chanu’s Pizza Celebration Awaits

For someone who has spent countless hours following a strict training and competition routine, Chanu already knows how she wants to celebrate.

When asked whether a pizza celebration was on the cards, she had a simple answer.

“Absolutely!” Chanu said with a smile.

The weightlifter also revealed another small but meaningful detail from her medal-winning day, her nails were painted in the colours of the Indian flag.

“I always say that in every competition, every championship and every Games, I want to do something special,” Chanu explained.

“Today, I have painted my nails with the Indian flag. I feel that it gives me confidence and makes me feel good. It makes me feel that the whole of India is with me, and that I can do something for India and show what I can do.”

“It feels really good.”

Also Check: India's Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

That feeling is understandable after what the medal represents. Chanu had made two previous Asian Games appearances without reaching the podium, while India had not won a weightlifting medal at the continental Games since Karnam Malleswari’s 1998 medal.

Now, after finally adding an Asian Games silver to her career, Chanu can enjoy the celebration before getting back to work.

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