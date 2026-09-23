Asian Games 2026: Anantjeet, Mairaj And Bhavtegh Shoot India To Men's Skeet Team Bronze

India secured bronze in the men's skeet team event at Asian Games 2026 with 346 points
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill combined to finish third
Qatar won gold with 353 points, while Kuwait took silver with 348
India's men's skeet team secured a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday, September 23, with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finishing third after prevailing over Kazakhstan in a shoot-off.
The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 346 points after three days of qualification rounds. India were tied with Kazakhstan on 346, but prevailed in the shoot-off to finish third and claim the bronze medal.
Anantjeet was India's top scorer with 119 points out of a possible 125, while veteran Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill finished with 116 and 111 respectively.
Men's Skeet Team Standings
Qatar (353 points) - Gold
Kuwait (348 points) - Silver
India (346 points) - Bronze
Anantjeet also advanced to the men's skeet individual final after an impressive qualification performance. The final is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST, giving the Indian shooter another opportunity to add to India's medal tally.
The men's team medal came alongside another podium finish for India in the women's skeet team event.
Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan combined for 331 points to finish third in the women's skeet team event. China won gold with 357 points, while Kazakhstan claimed silver with 336.
Raiza and Parinaaz both scored 111 out of 125, while Maheshwari contributed 109.
Raiza and Parinaaz also qualified for the women's skeet individual final, finishing eighth and ninth respectively in the qualification standings.
With the men's and women's skeet teams both finishing with bronze, India now have four silver and three bronze medals from the shooting range at the Asian Games 2026.
Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker also featured in the shooting action, reaching the women's 10m air pistol individual final. However, she finished fifth in the medal round, while Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh missed out on qualification for the final.