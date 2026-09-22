Asian Games 2026: India Lose 0-3 To Malaysia In Men’s Sepak Takraw Team Regu

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Following a loss in their first game, India also lost their second Group B match in the Men's Team Regu competition to a dominant Malaysian side.

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India in Sepak takraw
India in Sepak takraw Photo: Sport Authority of India
Summary of this article

  • India lost to Malaysia 0-3 in Men's Team Regu competition of Sepaktakraw

  • They had already lost 1-2 to Japan in opening match

  • They will Philippines in their final Group B match of the competition

India suffered a 0-3 defeat to Malaysia in the men's team regu event of the Asian Games sepaktakraw competition at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium in Nagoya on Tuesday.

India showed some fight in the opening match but ran out of steam as Malaysia secured a 2-1 (15-13, 11-15, 15-6) advantage.

India then went down 0-2 (9-15, 12-15) in the second match before suffering another 0-2 (11-15, 5-15) defeat in the third to be blanked in the rubber.

India had opened their Group B campaign with a 1-2 loss to Japan on Monday.

They will face the Philippines in their final preliminary Group B match.

Japan captain Kendel Fleming and India captain Shreyas Iyer standing together posing with the trophy ahead of the One-off T20I in Japan - X/BCCI
Team India Unlocks New T20I Milestone But Still Behind Pakistan & Bangladesh

By Outlook Sports Desk

Regu is a three-players-a-side event of speaktakraw, a volleyball style kicking sport in which players can use their feet, knees, chest, and head to strike the ball.

Use of hands and arms is prohibited

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