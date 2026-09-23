Why Is Rachin Ravindra Missing From NZ Squad For India T20I Series?

Rachin Ravindra misses New Zealand’s T20I series against India due to a shoulder injury
Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand’s 16-member squad
Adam Milne returns as New Zealand prepare for five T20Is against India
New Zealand have confirmed their squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, with Mitchell Santner set to captain the side. The 16-member group features a mix of established stars, returning players and emerging talent as the Black Caps prepare for a busy home summer.
Adam Milne is back in the international setup after more than a year, while several players from New Zealand’s recent T20 World Cup campaign have retained their places. However, one key all-rounder will not be part of the series.
Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out, Six-Week Recovery Expected
Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the T20I series after dislocating his right shoulder during a promotional shoot in Auckland on September 16. He suffered the injury while attempting a diving catch and landed awkwardly on a safety mat. Initial medical assessments found no major structural damage, but his recovery is expected to take around six weeks.
New Zealand are hoping Ravindra can return in time for the three-match ODI series against India, beginning at Eden Park on November 4. Head coach Rob Walter stressed that the team does not want to rush the all-rounder back.
“We’re gutted for Rachin. He’s going to play a big role for us this summer so it’s important that he doesn’t rush his rehab, but we’re optimistic he’ll be back for the ODIs,” Walter said.
Ravindra's absence means New Zealand will enter the T20I series without one of their prominent batting all-rounders. The squad otherwise retains significant continuity, with 13 players from the team that finished runners-up at the 2026 T20 World Cup included.
Santner Leads Strong T20I Group Ahead of India Series
Santner will have Finn Allen and Tim Seifert available at the top of the order, while Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell and Mark Chapman add further batting depth.
The bowling department has seven pace options. Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy are joined by Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith and returning veteran Adam Milne. Milne last represented New Zealand against Zimbabwe more than a year ago and returns after missing the T20 World Cup through injury.
The five-match series begins in Christchurch on October 22 and moves through Wellington and Auckland before concluding in Hamilton on November 1.
1st T20I: October 22 - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
2nd T20I: October 24 - Hagley Oval, Christchurch
3rd T20I: October 27 - Hnry Stadium, Wellington
4th T20I: October 30 - Eden Park, Auckland
5th T20I: November 1 - Seddon Park, Hamilton
New Zealand T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Nathan Smith.