Massive Blow For New Zealand! Star All-Rounder Dislocates Shoulder In Bizarre Accident, Set To Miss T20I Against India

Rachin Ravindra is expected to miss New Zealand’s five-match T20I series against India next month
He dislocated his right shoulder during a Sky promotional shoot in Auckland while attempting a diving catch
New Zealand Cricket said initial assessments found no major structural damage
Rachin Ravindra is expected to miss New Zealand’s five-match T20I series against India next month after injuring himself in a bizarre accident during an ad shoot. The series begins on October 22.
The injury came only days before New Zealand were due to name their squad for the tour. Ravindra was hurt while filming an advertisement and landed awkwardly on his shoulder. That has left his role against India immediately uncertain.
Dislocates Shoulder
New Zealand Cricket said Ravindra dislocated his right shoulder while going for a diving catch during a Sky promotional shoot in Auckland earlier this week. The mishap happened during filming in the city.
Early checks brought some relief. Initial assessments on Friday found no major structural damage, New Zealand Cricket said.
His recovery window is still not fixed. A return-to-play timeline will depend on his progress during the first few weeks of rehab. It is also unclear whether he will play any part in the series against India, particularly the T20Is.
Unfortunate Delivery
Blackcaps Performance Manager Mike Sandle said Ravindra landed awkwardly on the safety mat while going for a catch during filming.
“It was a really unfortunate injury. We are gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can. As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place," Sandle said.
“It was a bit of a freak accident and we will continue to review our processes around events like this in the future," Sandle added.
Rob Walter said the focus is on caution, with Ravindra’s long-term fitness treated as the priority given New Zealand’s heavy Test schedule over the next six months.
“With a heavy schedule of Tests in the next six months, we don’t want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to. He is in great hands in terms of his rehabilitation and we look forward to welcoming him back soon," Walter said.
Ravindra’s most recent appearance came in last month’s Men’s Hundred, when he played for Welsh Fire, who ended up fifth in the eight-team event.