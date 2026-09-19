Rinku Singh Becomes EMW Global's First Cricket Signing As Agency Launches India HQ

"I am really proud to join the EMW Global family," Rinku Singh said. "Looking at the work they have done with global legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, being part of that same international network is an incredible opportunity to learn from world-class best practices. What stood out to me about EMW Global is how much they value authenticity. I don't want to change who I am or where I come from. Instead, I want to bring my journey to global fans and partner with brands that share those same core values."