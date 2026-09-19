Rinku Singh Becomes EMW Global's First Cricket Signing As Agency Launches India HQ

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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World Cup-winning Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain Rinku Singh joined EMW Global as its first cricket signing in London. The move supports the agency’s India headquarters launch and global brand expansion, giving Rinku a wider commercial platform across international markets.

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Rinku Singh watched his first live football match at Old Trafford during the Premier League Manchester Derby. Photo: Rinku Singh/Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh, part of India’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup-winning team, has joined EMW Global as its first cricket signing

  • The partnership comes as EMW Global launches a dedicated India headquarters to strengthen its footprint

  • Rinku, Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain, will use the agency’s international network across London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio

Rinku Singh, part of India’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup-winning team and the Kolkata Knight Riders vice-captain, has joined EMW Global as its first cricket signing, in a move tied to the agency’s launch of a dedicated India headquarters.

The partnership gives Rinku a global commercial platform as he looks beyond India. It also gives EMW Global a marquee cricket name as it builds a direct bridge between Indian sports talent and non-traditional markets around the world.

The new India base will sit alongside the agency’s wider international set-up and support cross-border brand work. Rinku joins the agency as it expands its footprint from hubs that already include London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio.

Global Network Reach

EMW Global’s international network stretches across London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio, and Singh wants to use that reach to connect with global brands, explore cross-border opportunities and tell his story to a wider audience.

"I am really proud to join the EMW Global family," Rinku Singh said. "Looking at the work they have done with global legends like Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr, being part of that same international network is an incredible opportunity to learn from world-class best practices. What stood out to me about EMW Global is how much they value authenticity. I don't want to change who I am or where I come from. Instead, I want to bring my journey to global fans and partner with brands that share those same core values."

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That focus on authenticity sits at the centre of the deal. The agency said Rinku’s commercial push will not be built around changing his image but around taking his journey to new markets.

Also Read: Separate Stay For Indian Men's Cricket Team? BCCI Makes Special Arrangements As Women Live In Asiad Organiser Facilities

Agency's India Strategy

EMW Global, founded in 2018, manages commercial partnerships for Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Olivier Giroud, and works alongside the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"India is a global sporting powerhouse anchored by hundreds of millions of passionate fans," Michael Rocha-Keys, Founder and CEO of EMW Global, said. "Expanding our Asian footprint into India allows us to connect world-class talent like Rinku to our international ecosystem. Rinku is an exceptionally gifted cricketer with incredible humility and ambitious goals, and we look forward to supporting his success both on and off the field."

The company stated that its India headquarters will help it link Indian athletes with overseas opportunities that sit outside established markets, while drawing on its wider global network.

Also Read: Tajinderpal Singh Toor Replaced: Pawan Sehrawat to Carry India’s Flag at Asian Games Opening Ceremony

Rinku's Rise

His path from humble roots in Aligarh to international stardom has been marked by match-winning performances for KKR in the IPL, his T20I and ODI debuts for India, a T20I strike rate above 150, and a pivotal role in India’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup victory, hindustantimes.com reported.

Rinku’s arc, from Aligarh to the world stage, is a key reason EMW Global sees him as a strong fit for a broader international commercial role.

Operations in India will be led on the ground by senior local industry executives. The company said partnerships will be tailored to subcontinental cultural nuances while utilising its global scale.

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London Launch Event

The announcement was celebrated at a launch event in the city with support from former England goalkeeper and Indian Super League veteran David James. James, an avid cricketer, plays for Luton Indians Cricket Club in London.

"Having spent significant time in India playing in the ISL, I've seen firsthand that sport there is a way of life," David James said. "Modern athletes are no longer restricted to a single sport or home market. Rinku’s story of dedication and humility is universal, whether you are in London, Mumbai, or Rio."

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