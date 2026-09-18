India At Asian Games 2026 LIVE Score, Day 1: Quimcy D'Souza Aims To Ensure Contingent's First Medal In Teqball

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1's events of India at the Asian Games 2026. India's Day 1 in Aichi-Nagoya is headlined by Teqball, one of two sports added to the Games' medal programme this edition, with the Indian contingent already carrying momentum from a dramatic Friday. Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg fought through a rollercoaster mixed doubles campaign on September 18 — two wins and two defeats in the group stage, a quarter-final exit to Vietnam that ended their gold and silver hopes, and a fighting repechage win over the Philippines that sets up a bronze medal match on Sunday. Dsouza now switches focus to her individual medal event. Having topped her group with wins over Japan and Cambodia, she faces Indonesia's Sumaya in the Women's Singles semi-final at 6:30 AM — the standout fixture in a morning that also features India's other teqball semi-finals, official practice for the women's 10m air rifle shooters, and non-India basketball and handball fixtures, before the Games are formally opened at 2:30 PM. Get the live updates of India's events with us.

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