Who Is Quimcy Dsouza? India’s Teqball Star Closes In On First Asian Games Medal In Nagoya

Quimcy Dsouza topped her group in women’s singles at teqball’s Asian Games debut in Nagoya
She beat Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto and Cambodia’s Koemyean Dy to reach the semi-final
A win over Indonesia’s Sumaya on Saturday will secure India’s first Asian Games teqball medal
Quimcy Dsouza is one win away from India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in teqball after topping her group in the sport’s Games debut in Nagoya on Friday. The 24-year-old beat Japan’s Yuina Sakamoto 10-12, 12-11, 13-11, then defeated Cambodia’s Koemyean Dy 12-9, 12-7.
That run put Dsouza into the women’s singles semi-final, where she will face Indonesia’s Sumaya on Saturday. A win will guarantee a historic podium finish for India in teqball at the Asian Games.
Even a defeat will not end her medal chance. If Dsouza loses in the semi-final, she will play for bronze against the loser of the other last-four match between Myanmar’s Wai Khin Hin and Lebanon’s Kamar Dandal.
Men’s Doubles Exit
India’s other teqball challenge has already ended. Declan Marshall Gonsalves and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg lost both their Group B matches in the men’s doubles and bowed out before the quarter-finals. They went down 0-2 to Vietnam and then suffered another 0-2 defeat to South Korea.
That early exit has sharpened the focus on Dsouza’s singles run. Beg, however, remains alive in the competition and will continue alongside Dsouza in the mixed doubles.
From Football To Teqball
Dsouza took an unusual route into the sport. Her sporting journey began in athletics, where she represented Maharashtra. She later played Under-19 football for the state before switching disciplines again. The Mumbai-born athlete only took up teqball in 2022 and has since grown into one of India’s leading players.
Her move quickly turned into a serious competitive career, and that rise now has her on the verge of an Asian Games medal.
National Champion Rise
Her progress at home has been quick. Dsouza has grown into a seven-time national champion since taking up the sport. She has also been involved with the Teqball Club of Bangalore and contributed to the growth of teqball in India.
Away from competition, she works as a test engineer at Decathlon in Bengaluru. That mix of performance and involvement in building the sport has made her one of the more recognisable faces in Indian teqball.
World Ranking And Medals
Dsouza reached a career-high world ranking of No. 24 and finished ninth at the 2026 World Championships in Romania. Her rise reflects a wider push by Indian teqball players to establish themselves on the international stage.
Gonsalves and Beg arrived in Nagoya with global pedigree despite their men’s doubles exit. They won India’s first-ever teqball medal, a bronze in men’s doubles at the 2024 World Championships in Vietnam.
Now the spotlight sits on Dsouza. With Gonsalves out and Beg still involved in mixed doubles, a medal in Nagoya would give India its first podium finish in teqball at an Asian Games where the sport is making its debut.