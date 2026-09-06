In Photos: Flooding In Bihar As Water Level Rises

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Rising water levels have worsened flooding across parts of Bihar, inundating homes, roads and agricultural land and disrupting normal life. This photo gallery captures flooded areas, residents navigating submerged roads, boats ferrying people and ongoing relief efforts as communities cope with swollen rivers and the threat of further flooding

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Ganga inundates residential areas in Bihar's Vaishali
People wade through a flooded road following a rise in the water level of the Gandak river, in Hajipur, Vaishali district, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Volunteers prepare packets of relief supplies for flood-affected people
Volunteers prepare packets of relief supplies for flood-affected people, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav distributes relief supplies
Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav distributes relief supplies among flood-affected people following a rise in the water level of the Punpun river, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Bihar flood news
People, with their cattle, arrive from a flooded area following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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water level of the Punpun river, in Patna
A passenger train crosses a flooded bridge following a rise in the water level of the Punpun river, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rise in water level of Ganga river
People wade as their houses remain partially submerged in floodwaters following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rise in water level of Punpun river
An aerial view of the flood-affected Punpun area following a rise in the water level of Punpun river, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ganga inundates residential areas in Nakta Diyara, in Patna
A house remains partially submerged in floodwaters following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, at Nakta Diyara, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ganga inundates residential areas in Bihar
A man with a child wades through floodwaters following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, at Nakta Diyara, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rise in water level of Ganga river
People wade through floodwaters following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, at Nakta Diyara, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Inundation in Patna
A house lies partially submerged in floodwaters following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, at Nakta Diyara, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Flood situation in Bihar
Houses lie partially submerged in floodwaters following a rise in the water level of the Ganga river, at Nakta Diyara, in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Flood situation in Bihar Chirag Paswan distributes relief materials
Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan distributes relief materials to affected residents during a visit to flood-hit areas in his parliamentary constituency, in Hajipur, Bihar. | Photo: @iChiragPaswan/X via PTI
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Flood situation in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav inspects flood-affected area
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav inspects flood-affected areas from a bridge to assess the ground situation, in Bihar. | Photo: @yadavtejashwi/X via PTI

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