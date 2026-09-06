In Photos: Flooding In Bihar As Water Level Rises

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Rising water levels have worsened flooding across parts of Bihar, inundating homes, roads and agricultural land and disrupting normal life. This photo gallery captures flooded areas, residents navigating submerged roads, boats ferrying people and ongoing relief efforts as communities cope with swollen rivers and the threat of further flooding
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