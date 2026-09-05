‘RCB Ka Score Firse Bach Gaya’: Fans React As Pakistan Collapse For 55, Lose By 7 Wickets To India In Women's Asia Cup

India’s seven-wicket win sparked a flood of reactions, with Pakistan’s 55 all-out becoming the biggest talking point
Fans mocked Pakistan’s collapse with reactions like “RCB ka score firse bach gaya” and questioned the team’s performance
India’s spinners dominated as Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took three wickets each, setting up a comfortable chase
India’s emphatic seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Women’s Asia Cup triggered a wave of reactions from fans online, with the result quickly turning the spotlight towards Pakistan’s batting collapse.
After Pakistan were bowled out for just 55 in 18.1 overs, India chased the target in only 8.4 overs, winning with 68 balls to spare. The defeat also marked Pakistan Women’s lowest-ever T20I total, adding another layer to an already one-sided contest.
On social media, Indian fans wasted little time celebrating the result, while some posts used the familiar Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reference to joke about another team’s collapse. One reaction read, “RCB ka score firse bach gaya”, poking fun at the 55-run total and comparing it with RCB's 49 all-out against KKR. Other fans were far more scathing, with one blunt reaction asking, “why pakistan even play cricket? for humiliation”.
The reactions reflected the intensity surrounding an India-Pakistan contest, particularly after India’s bowlers completely dismantled Pakistan’s batting. Pakistan initially appeared comfortable at 27/0, but the innings rapidly unravelled thereafter. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat claimed three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma also contributed to the collapse.
Here's how fans reacted:
‘55 All Out’ Becomes The Biggest Talking Point
The online reaction was driven largely by the extraordinary contrast between Pakistan’s start and finish. From 27 without loss, Pakistan lost all 10 wickets for only another 28 runs. Muneeba Ali’s 13 and Shawaal Zulfiqar’s 14 were the only scores to reach double figures, underlining India's complete control with the ball.
India’s chase was not entirely flawless, however. Fatima Sana briefly raised Pakistan’s hopes by removing three Indian batters, but Harmanpreet Kaur steadied the innings and finished unbeaten on 18, while Deepti Sharma contributed 12. India eventually reached 57/3 in 8.4 overs.