‘RCB Ka Score Firse Bach Gaya’: Fans React As Pakistan Collapse For 55, Lose By 7 Wickets To India In Women's Asia Cup

On social media, Indian fans wasted little time celebrating the result, while some posts used the familiar Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reference to joke about another team’s collapse. One reaction read, “RCB ka score firse bach gaya”, poking fun at the 55-run total and comparing it with RCB's 49 all-out against KKR. Other fans were far more scathing, with one blunt reaction asking, “why pakistan even play cricket? for humiliation”.