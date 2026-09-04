India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch On TV & Online

Having already made the semifinals, a far superior India will be expected to step up the intensity against traditional foes Pakistan in their final league game of the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday.
Men or women, routinely scheduled Indo-Pak fixtures in multi-team events have not lived up to the off-field hype for a while now. Nothing different is expected when the two teams meet with overwhelming title favourites India expected to steamroll Pakistan.
All You Need To Know About India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup Match
Ahead of the game, both India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma looked at the top of their game. Mandhana broke a battery of records against Hong Kong en route a memorable hundred to fire out a warning for the other teams in the competition.
The likes of Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will look to spend more time in the middle, having not been able to convert starts.
Pakistan, on the other hand, need drastic improvement in their batting to competing with India. The shortcomings in the batting department have let the team down for a number of years.
Even in their last game against Thailand, Pakistan found themselves under pressure in the powerplay with the loss of three wickets. However, they managed to defend a lowly 119 against a less-established side.
When And Where Will The India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Match Take Place?
The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday on September 5.
What Time Will The India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Match Begin?
The Asia Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast The India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Match?
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across the Sony Sports Network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2026 Match Online In India?
Digital viewers in India can stream every match of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 tournament live on the SonyLIV app and website.