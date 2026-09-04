Real Betis Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming, La Liga 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Real Madrid aim to maintain their 100 per cent start to the 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they face Real Betis at La Cartuja
Jose Mourinho's side sit level on nine points with Barcelona and can move three points clear at the top before Sunday's fixtures
Real Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, sit seventh on six points and are looking to bounce back from a 5-2 defeat against Levante
Real Madrid head to La Cartuja on Friday looking to preserve their perfect start to the 2026-27 season. Jose Mourinho's side are second in La Liga on nine points, level with Barcelona, and can move three points clear before their title rivals play on Sunday.
Real Betis are seventh with six points from three matches. The hosts are also just days from opening their first Champions League campaign in 21 years after finishing fifth last season.
That gives the match extra weight for both clubs. Madrid want to stay on top and end a poor away run against Betis. The hosts are chasing a response after a heavy league defeat and a lift before Tuesday's trip to France to face Lille.
All You Need To Know About Real Betis Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27
Betis need a quick reset. They fell 5-2 to Levante after beginning the campaign with successive 1-0 wins over Real Sociedad and Valencia. Marc Bartra and Rodrigo Riquelme scored as Betis twice recovered in the first half, but Roger Brugue's brace and a late Jon Ander Olasagasti strike left Manuel Pellegrini's side without a reply in their first defeat of the season.
The defensive lapse matters because Madrid arrive with 10 goals in three league games. Betis can still draw comfort from their own attack, which has found the net in 11 straight league matches since a goalless draw with Espanyol in April.
Their home record in this fixture also offers hope. Betis have avoided defeat in their last four home league meetings with Real Madrid, including a 1-1 draw in April when Hector Bellerin scored a stoppage-time equaliser. After Friday's test, Pellegrini's side travel to France to face Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Madrid are flying.
Mourinho began his second spell as Real Madrid boss with a hard-fought 2-1 away win over Espanyol. His side then beat Real Sociedad 4-1 in their first home game before sweeping aside newly-promoted Malaga 4-0 on Sunday.
Jude Bellingham opened the scoring against Malaga and helped force Alfonso Herrero's own goal before Kylian Mbappe's 60th La Liga goal put Madrid three ahead inside 30 minutes. Arda Guler then wrapped up the win late as Madrid extended their unbeaten home league run against Malaga to 18 matches, with 15 wins and three draws.
Mourinho holds an uneven record against Betis. The Portuguese manager recorded four victories, one draw and three defeats across his past eight clashes with Los Verdiblancos. During his initial stint leading Real Madrid, he triumphed in three out of four matchups.
Friday offers another chance to build early pressure in the title race. Madrid will go three points clear if they win because Barcelona play on Sunday. They have not won away at Betis since a 1-0 victory in August 2021.
Betis are missing three injured players.
Diego Conde, Aitor Ruibal and Giovani Lo Celso are out injured. Dani Ceballos has returned to Betis on a free transfer from Real Madrid, according to goal.com, but he may miss out against his former club because he is short of match fitness.
Pellegrini is expected to change the side after the Levante defeat, with Diego Llorente, Pablo Fornals and Cucho Hernandez all pushing for starts.
Madrid also have injury concerns. Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Thiago Pitarch and Rodrygo are unavailable. Eder Militao is progressing after a serious hamstring injury, but he is unlikely to return before the international break. Aurelien Tchouameni and Endrick have both been ruled out and omitted from the squad for the trip.
After altering his side for the commanding win over Malaga, Mourinho could recall Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler for Friday's trip to Andalusia.
Real Betis possible starting lineup: Valles; Bellerin, Llorente, Natan, Garcia; Roca, Fornals; Antony, Isco, Riquelme; Cucho
Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Silva; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe
When And Where Will The Real Betis Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Match Take Place?
Real Madrid will visit Real Betis at the Estadio La Cartuja, Sevilla, Spain on September 5, Saturday.
What Time Will The Real Betis Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Match Begin?
The Real Betis Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026 Match has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 5.
Which TV channel Will Telecast The Real Betis Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Match?
There is no live television broadcast available for the Real Betis Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 across any TV channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Real Betis Vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2026-27 Match Online In India?
Fans in India can stream all the La Liga 2026-27 matches live on the FanCode app and website.