Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Ipswich Town prepare to host Liverpool at Portman Road on Friday
They enter the match after suffering a heavy 5-2 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford
Liverpool seek their first Premier League victory following a flat opening period, having salvaged a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest
Ipswich head into Friday's home meeting with Liverpool after a bruising 5-2 loss at Manchester United on Sunday, and Gary O'Neil was unhappy with the way they folded at Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes hit a hat-trick and Jacob Greaves put through his own net as O'Neil's side unravelled after a promising start.
To be fair to O'Neil's men, Leif Davis had given them the lead with under half an hour played. That only underlined what had been a bright opening to the 2026-27 campaign.
Friday brings another Premier League heavyweight to Portman Road, where Ipswich opened with a 2-1 win over Sunderland thanks to Jack Clarke's 90th-minute winner. Their confidence was further boosted by a 3-1 EFL Cup success over Leicester City on August 25, a result that means they have taken six wins from their last seven matches overall.
All You Need To Know About Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026
Liverpool, meanwhile, have made a lacklustre start and need a win this week to get their campaign moving. The Reds came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Nottingham Forest last Saturday, when summer signing Victor Munoz slammed home a late equaliser on his first competitive start.
However, Liverpool announced the £123m signing of 24-year-old winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, theguardian.com reported, and the club will hope he can help push them towards three points on Friday.
Liverpool also missed out on moves for Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh, Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Chelsea's Malo Gusto before the deadline.
The Reds were also unconvincing away to Newcastle United on matchday one. With Barcola now in the door, anything less than victory on Friday would be a major disappointment.
Ipswich have carried some real momentum into this game despite the Old Trafford setback. They beat Sunderland 2-1 at Portman Road in their opener and followed that up with a 3-1 EFL Cup win over Leicester City on August 25.
That leaves them with six wins from their last seven matches overall. It is why they will feel they can trouble another Premier League giant on home turf.
Liverpool have made a flat start to the season and are already under pressure to respond. Their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest last Saturday was built on two comebacks, with Victor Munoz scoring a late equaliser on his first competitive start.
The Reds also failed to land Yankuba Minteh, Ismaila Sarr and Malo Gusto before the deadline. Barcola's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday offers them a timely lift, but Friday is still shaping up as a test of nerve.
Ipswich head into the fixture dealing with several notable absentees, as Jaden Philogene-Bidace is sidelined with an ankle injury, Azor Matusiwa is out with a muscle issue, and Jack Taylor is managing a knee problem. Emersonn is also a doubt due to a knee complaint, alongside Florentino Luis. Should Emersonn miss out, Chuba Akpom is expected to lead the attack, supported by wingers Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda, with Julio Enciso operating in the number 10 role.
Meanwhile, the opposition faces their own fitness concerns, with Hugo Ekitike recovering from an Achilles rupture, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley both rehabilitating from major knee injuries, Joe Gomez nursing a pre-season muscle issue, and Federico Chiesa sidelined by a minor back problem that has kept him out throughout the 2026-27 season.
When And Where Will The Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026-27 Match Take Place?
Ipswich Town will host Liverpool at the Liverpool on September 05, Saturday.
What Time Will The Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026-27 Match Begin?
The Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026 Match has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST on September 5.
Which TV channel Will Telecast The Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2026-27 Match?
The Premier League 2026-27 matches will be broadcast live on television across Star Sports network channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch The Chelsea Vs Brighton, Premier League 2026-27 Match Online In India?
Fans in India can stream all the Premier League 2026-27 matches live on the JioHotstar app and website.