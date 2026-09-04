Ipswich Town Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League 2026-27: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Ipswich head into the fixture dealing with several notable absentees, as Jaden Philogene-Bidace is sidelined with an ankle injury, Azor Matusiwa is out with a muscle issue, and Jack Taylor is managing a knee problem. Emersonn is also a doubt due to a knee complaint, alongside Florentino Luis. Should Emersonn miss out, Chuba Akpom is expected to lead the attack, supported by wingers Abdul Fatawu and Daizen Maeda, with Julio Enciso operating in the number 10 role.