What’s Next for Football’s Biggest Unemployed Stars Following Closure Of Summer Transfer Window?

Karim Benzema, 38, is also a free agent after Al-Hilal terminated his deal on 31 August. The French striker had been in Saudi Arabia since leaving Real Madrid in 2023 and spent three years with Al Ittihad before a six-month spell at Al-Hilal. He had already made three appearances this season, but the arrivals of Crysencio Summerville, Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli appear to have squeezed him out.