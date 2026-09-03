What’s Next for Football’s Biggest Unemployed Stars Following Closure Of Summer Transfer Window?

Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Jadon Sancho, and Sergio Ramos remain available as free agents
Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez exited the Saudi Pro League
Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed to join Brazilian side Palmeiras after concluding multiple loan spells
The summer transfer window has shut, but the market has not gone quiet. A cluster of high-profile players remain without a club and can still be signed as free agents. That gives clubs a second route into recruitment after the main window closes.
The list includes former stars from Manchester United, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League. Some are out of work because clubs ended contracts early. Others were released after short spells, injury-hit campaigns or a drop in form.
That leaves clubs with a late chance to add proven names without paying a transfer fee. It also leaves several big careers at a crossroads, with questions around fitness, form, retirement and whether reported moves will turn into signed deals.
Why Are They Available?
The reasons vary.
Paul Pogba, 33, is back on the market after Monaco ended his contract last month, one year early. The former Manchester United midfielder has played very little since the 18-month doping ban ended in March 2025. He made only six appearances for Monaco after joining last summer before a run of injuries derailed him again.
Karim Benzema, 38, is also a free agent after Al-Hilal terminated his deal on 31 August. The French striker had been in Saudi Arabia since leaving Real Madrid in 2023 and spent three years with Al Ittihad before a six-month spell at Al-Hilal. He had already made three appearances this season, but the arrivals of Crysencio Summerville, Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli appear to have squeezed him out.
Riyad Mahrez, 35, has followed a similar path. The Algeria winger joined Al Ahli from Manchester City in 2023 and scored 37 goals in 122 appearances in all competitions, but he is another player whose contract ended early in the Saudi Pro League.
Raheem Sterling, 31, was released by Feyenoord after only three months and eight games. He is due in court next month on charges of dangerous driving after crashing his car into motorway barriers in May. Sources told BBC Sport the former Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea winger had faced "an extremely tough couple of years".
Philippe Coutinho, 34, has stepped away without formally calling time on his career. The former Liverpool and Barcelona midfielder left boyhood club Vasco de Gama in February, saying he was "tired mentally". He has not announced retirement and has previously been linked with a move to the MLS.
Jadon Sancho, 26, has become available after a difficult spell tied to Manchester United. Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £73m in 2021, he has spent the last two and a half years away on loan, most recently at Aston Villa after an underwhelming period at Chelsea. He made only 30 Premier League appearances for United.
Dani Carvajal, 34, has been unattached since his Real Madrid contract expired in June. He made 451 appearances in all competitions across 13 years at the club. David Alaba, also 34, left Real in May after five years, despite a decorated club career that brought 12 league titles and four Champions Leagues.
Jamie Vardy, 39, is free after Cremonese let him go following their relegation to Serie B. Sergio Ramos, 40, has been without a club since leaving Monterrey in December 2025. He has not announced retirement and earlier this year led a consortium that tried and failed to buy a controlling stake in former club Sevilla.
Who Could Move Next?
Some cases already look close.
Mahrez is reportedly set to stay in Saudi Arabia and is close to joining Al-Shabab. Sancho has also been linked with a quick resolution, with reports suggesting he has agreed a move to Brazilian club Palmeiras.
Vardy appears to have options in England. He has been heavily linked with a return to the English Football League, while Wrexham, Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham are all reportedly interested.
Other names are harder to place. For a spell this summer, Manchester United were the bookies' favourite to sign Alaba, but he remains unsigned. Carvajal has not been linked with a new club, though he has reportedly trained over the summer at the Spanish Football Federation's facilities alongside fellow free agent Joselu.
What Is The Outlook?
Not all of these careers are heading in the same direction.
Coutinho has left the door open by stopping short of retirement, even after admitting he was "tired mentally". Ramos, despite being 40, has also not retired and reports suggest he still believes he can compete at a high level.
Sterling's position looks more complicated. Sources told BBC Sport he had faced "an extremely tough couple of years", a line that captures the wider uncertainty around several players on this list.
The bigger picture is simple. Even after the window closes, clubs can still tap a deep pool of experienced talent without paying a fee.
Who Else Is Available?
Other notable free agents include:
Jordan Ayew, 34 (last club: Leicester City)
Dele Alli, 30 (last club: Como)
Joselu, 36 (last club: Al-Gharafa)
Anthony Martial, 30 (last club: Monterrey)
Conor Coady, 33 (last club: Wrexham)
Wilfried Zaha, 33 (last club: Galatasaray)
James Rodriguez, 35 (last club: Minnesota United)
Tyrell Malacia, 27 (last club: Manchester United)
Oleksandr Zinchenko, 29 (last club: Ajax)
Solly March, 32 (last club: Brighton and Hove Albion)
Georginio Wijnaldum, 35 (last club: Al-Ettifaq)
Yves Bissouma, 30 (last club: Tottenham Hotspur)