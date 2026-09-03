India Vs West Indies T20I Series: Tickets In Indore Will Range From Rs 1,000 To Rs 12,500

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Outlook Sports Desk
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The third match of the five-game series will be played at Holkar Stadium on October 11, with tickets available only online.

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India Have Never Lost A T20I Series Against West Indies At Home | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
Summary of this article

  1. India vs West Indies third T20I in Indore on October 11 will have tickets priced from ₹1,000 to ₹12,500.

  2. Tickets will be sold exclusively online, with a maximum of four tickets allowed per person.

  3. West Indies will return to India for a bilateral T20I series after four years, with India unbeaten in home T20I series against them.

Tickets for the T20 International match between India and West Indies to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11 have been priced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,500, and will be sold only online.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) announced the ticket rates on Wednesday. MPCA official said that the cheapest gallery ticket will be priced at Rs 1,000, while the most expensive pavilion ticket will cost Rs 12,500.

'District by Zomato' has been appointed as the official online ticketing agency. A maximum of four tickets can be purchased per person, and these tickets can be of the same or different categories, the official said. The date for the start of online ticket sales will be announced later.

The third match of the five-match T20 series between India and West Indies will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on October 11. This will be the fifth T20 International match hosted at the stadium.

A Series After Four Years

T20I series will be preceded by a three-match ODI Series, starting from 27 September in Thiruvananthapuram. The T20I series will begin on October 6th at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. West Indies will be coming to India for a bilateral T20 series after four years. The last time India hosted the Caribbean nation in the shorter format was way back in 2022, when the hosts swept the latter in a three-match series.

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West Indies hosted India in 2022 and 2023 for a five-match series. India fell short of a clean sweep, winning the series 4-1. However, West Indies were able to put up a better fight the very next year, winning the home series 3-2.

DateMatchVenue
September 27, 20261st ODIGreenfield International Stadium
September 30, 20262nd ODIBarsapara Cricket Stadium
October 3, 20263rd ODIMaharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium
October 6, 20261st T20IEkana Cricket Stadium
October 9, 20262nd T20IJSCA International Stadium Complex
October 11, 20263rd T20IHolkar Stadium
October 14, 20264th T20IRajiv Gandhi International Stadium
October 17, 20265th T20IM. Chinnaswamy Stadium

India have a good track record at home against West Indies in T20 bilateral series. India have hosted the two-time T20 World Champions thrice and has never lost a single series. West Indies toured India for a T20 series for the first time in 2018. India clean-swept West Indies 3-0. In the subsequent year, the Caribbean team once again toured India, but this time managed to win one match. India still won the series comfortably 2-1. West Indies suffered yet another clean sweep in 2022.

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