What Is The World Nomad Games 2026? Inside Kyrgyzstan's Grand Celebration Of Ancient Steppe Sports

The 6th World Nomad Games are taking place across Kyrgyzstan from 31 August to 6 September 2026, featuring athletes from over 100 nations
Kok-Boru, a horseback game where riders compete for a 30-33 kg goat carcass to score in a kazan, headlines the 21 competitive sports
Athletes are competing for 110 medals across horseback archery, belt wrestling, falconry, traditional archery, and strategy games
Over 100 nations have gathered in Kyrgyzstan. Running between August 31 and September 6, 2026, the 6th World Nomad Games feature thousands of competitors playing games that existed centuries before contemporary sporting codes. While little known outside Central Asia, the event highlights equestrian and survival disciplines forged by nomadic life on the steppe.
The tournament began in 2014. Organisers founded the biennial event to safeguard Central Asian nomadic athletic heritage across rotating host nations. While it mirrors the Olympic format in scale, athletes trade running tracks for mounted wrestling, horseback archery and polo played with a goat carcass.
This year’s edition marks a return to Kyrgyzstan, where the event began in Cholpon-Ata. It later moved to Iznik in Turkey in 2022 and Astana in Kazakhstan in 2024 before coming back for the 6th edition. The 7th World Nomad Games are due to be held in 2028 in the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia.
What Is Kok-Boru?
Kok-Boru is the signature sport.
The name literally means “grey wolf”. The game pits two teams of horseback riders against each other. Each side has 12 players, though only 4 are on the field at a time. The aim is to seize a prepared goat carcass and throw it into a bowl-shaped goal called a kazan.
It is a hard, physical contest. The carcass weighs 30-33 kg. Riders lean off their horses at full speed to scoop it up, pull it onto the hip and race forward while opponents try to wrench it away.
The sport’s roots lie in older nomadic hunting traditions. The game traces back to hunters who, after fending off wolves that preyed on their herds, competed over carcasses for sport. The same sport appears elsewhere in the region under different names—in Kazakhstan it is called Kokpar and in Afghanistan it is known as Buzkashi.
Which Sports Feature?
Kok-Boru leads the billing, but the programme runs much wider.
The 2026 edition has 21 competitive sports and 10 demonstration events, organised across four broad categories. In all, 110 medals are up for grabs, underlining the scale of the competition beyond its best-known event.
Horseback games form one major group. These include Baige, an 18km endurance horse race, and Tenge Ilu, where riders snatch coins off the ground while galloping. Mounted wrestling and horseback archery also feature in this category.
Strength sports make up another large part of the schedule. They include Kurash and Qazaq Kuresi wrestling, Mas Wrestling, which is a seated stick tug of war, and classic tug of war. Belt-wrestling styles such as Alysh and Koresh are also part of the line-up.
Skill games broaden the mix further. Kusbegilik centres on falconry using trained golden eagles. Traditional archery is included too, along with Ordo, a game in which players use a throwing stone to knock over bone pieces arranged in a circle.
Then come the strategy games. Toguz Korgool and Mangala are among them, described as ancient precursors to modern strategy games. Together, these categories show that the World Nomad Games are not built around one spectacle alone, but around a wider effort to keep several traditions alive in competitive form.
Why Does It Matter?
The Games are not only about medals.
Alongside the sporting contests, organisers have built a wider cultural and scientific programme. The Ethno-Aul fairground hosts craft exhibitions, traditional music performances and food from across the participating nations, turning the event into a festival as much as a tournament.
This year also adds a new layer. The 2026 edition includes the first Scientific Program, a conference element where researchers present work on nomadic heritage and traditional knowledge. That expands the event from display and competition into scholarship and documentation.
Competitions span multiple sites across Issyk-Kul. Action takes place at the Hippodrome and Gazprom Sports Complex in Cholpon-Ata, the Rukh Ordo Cultural Center and a newly constructed Ethno Village in Kyrchyn Gorge. The Games launched August 31 at the modern Bishkek Arena to mark Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day, with the September 6 finale set for the Hippodrome in Cholpon-Ata.
The tournament serves a dual purpose. Outside observers often lump the region together as "the Stans", yet the World Nomad Games protect local heritage while driving international tourism. Reporters from outlets including National Geographic and the New York Times join foreign visitors eager to witness centuries-old customs against backdrop peaks along ancient Silk Road routes.