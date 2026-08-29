Neeraj Chopra Ends Season Early: Ankle Ligament Tear Rules Javelin Star Out Of Asian Games 2026

Neeraj Chopra has ended his 2026 season early after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training
The two-time Olympic medallist will miss the Asian Games 2026 in Japan and all remaining competitions this season
Chopra confirmed the development on Instagram, saying his focus is now on recovery and returning stronger
India’s two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has been forced to end his 2026 season early after suffering a ligament tear in his ankle during training, ruling him out of the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
Chopra announced the injury on Instagram on Saturday, revealing that it occurred shortly after he produced a season-best 88.05m throw at the Lausanne Diamond League. After consulting his doctor and team, the javelin star decided to sit out the remainder of the season.
“After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a Season's Best throw in Lausanne,” Chopra wrote.
“Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training. After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season.”
The injury is a significant setback for India ahead of the Asian Games, where Chopra was expected to spearhead the athletics campaign. He is the defending Asian Games champion in the men’s javelin throw and was among India’s strongest medal prospects for the event.
Chopra’s withdrawal also rules him out of the Diamond League Final and the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championships, for which he had qualified.
His 2026 season had begun with a cautious return after an extended injury layoff. Chopra finished fourth at the Doha Diamond League in June with an 85.69m throw before winning silver at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 85.83m. Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage won the gold medal with a 89.75m effort.
The Lausanne Diamond League subsequently provided Chopra with his biggest throw of the season. His 88.05m effort earned him another silver and suggested he was gradually returning to his best form.
However, the injury sustained during training shortly afterwards has brought his campaign to an abrupt close.
“It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm. But as they say, setbacks are a part of the journey,” Chopra said.
“My focus now is on recovering well and coming back even stronger. Thank you all for the love and support.”
The latest setback comes after Chopra dealt with a lower-back injury that had troubled him since September last year and disrupted his preparations for the previous season.
With his 2026 campaign now over, Chopra’s focus will shift towards rehabilitation and making a full recovery before returning to competition.