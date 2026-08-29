Neeraj Chopra Ends Season Early: Ankle Ligament Tear Rules Javelin Star Out Of Asian Games 2026

O Outlook Sports Desk 29 August 2026 3:08 pm Published at: 29 August 2026 2:35 pm Updated on:

Neeraj Chopra has ended his 2026 season after an ankle ligament tear, ruling him out of the Asian Games 2026. He shared the update on Instagram, saying his focus is now on recovery

O Outlook Sports Desk 29 August 2026 3:08 pm Published at: 29 August 2026 2:35 pm Updated on:

Neeraj Chopra has ended his 2026 season after an ankle ligament tear, ruling him out of the Asian Games 2026. Photo: Sony Sports Network