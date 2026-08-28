Rumesh Pathirage Challenges Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Dominance After Breaching 92m Twice

Rumesh Pathirage wins Zurich Diamond League with a 92.07m throw
Pathirage dominates 2026, winning 11 of 12 events
Neeraj Chopra faces Rumesh Pathirage in next week’s Brussels final
Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage continued his stunning run of form in 2026, clinching victory in the men’s javelin at the Zurich Diamond League on Friday with a sensational 92.07m throw.
The 23-year-old saved his best for his final attempt at Letzigrund Stadium, launching the javelin beyond the 92m mark for the second time in his career. His effort comfortably secured the title and further strengthened his status as the leading force in the event this season.
Pathirage had started the competition with an 81.50m effort but quickly raised the bar. His second throw travelled 88.23m before he improved further to 89.90m in the third round. He then managed 84.91m in the fourth round and followed it with a foul in his fifth attempt.
With the victory within his grasp, Pathirage produced a statement throw in the final round. His 92.07m effort not only sealed the win but also made him just the fourth javelin thrower in history to surpass 92m twice, joining Jan Zelezny, Johannes Vetter and Aki Parviainen.
Grenada’s former world champion Anderson Peters finished second with a season-best 86.93m, while Poland’s Dawid Wegner took third with a personal-best 85.16m.
The Zurich triumph adds to what has been an extraordinary season for Pathirage. He has now won 11 of his 12 competitions in 2026, including his last six appearances. His breakthrough year has featured multiple Diamond League victories and a historic Commonwealth Games title, where he became Sri Lanka’s first champion in the men’s javelin.
Pathirage also holds the world-leading mark this season after throwing a national-record 92.62m at the Rome Diamond League in June. He followed that performance with victories in Ostrava and Doha before adding the Commonwealth Games crown in Glasgow.
His recent success has also intensified the spotlight on Neeraj Chopra. The Indian two-time Olympic medallist was absent from the Zurich meeting but has already lost to Pathirage three times this year.
The Sri Lankan edged Chopra at the Lausanne Diamond League last week with an 88.14m throw, finishing just nine centimetres ahead of the Indian. That result marked Pathirage’s sixth consecutive victory and further fuelled anticipation for their next meeting.
With the Diamond League final scheduled in Brussels next week, Pathirage will enter the summit clash as the clear favourite, while Chopra will look to halt his rival’s extraordinary winning run.