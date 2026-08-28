India Vs Belgium Live Streaming, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch 7th Place Match

India will face co-hosts Belgium in the 7th-8th place classification match at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026
India will aim to bounce back after missing out on the semifinals and finish the tournament with a win
India vs Belgium starts at 9:45 PM IST on August 28 at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium
India will have one final chance to end its FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note when it faces co-hosts Belgium in the 7th-8th place classification match in Wavre on Friday.
With a seventh-place finish at stake, the match assumes added importance for India as it looks to rebuild confidence before the Asian Games in Japan next month.
The result will not change the disappointment of missing out on the semifinals, but a victory would give the team a positive finish to a campaign that has produced mixed results.
Belgium will be equally determined to finish its home World Cup on a high. The Red Lions failed to advance from Pool F after drawing 1-1 with Australia and Spain in the second stage.
Having missed out on the last four, Belgium will now look to give its home supporters something to celebrate in the tournament’s final outing in Wavre.
India's biggest challenge will be finding greater consistency in attack. The team has created opportunities during the tournament but has not always made them count. Against Belgium, converting chances inside the circle and making better use of possession in the attacking third could prove decisive.
The penalty corner will once again be an important part of India’s attacking plans, with captain Harmanpreet Singh leading the unit.
At the same time, India will need to become more effective from open play, with its forwards and midfielders required to combine more efficiently and sustain pressure on the Belgian defence.
At the other end, India cannot afford to be careless in possession. Belgium are capable of quickly turning defensive recoveries into attacking moves and could punish gaps if India loses its shape.
Maintaining compactness between defence and midfield, particularly during transitions, will therefore be a key part of the game plan.
India entered the second stage with hopes of reaching the semifinals but finished bottom of Pool E after losing to the Netherlands 1-3 and Argentina 3-5.
Those results brought an end to its title ambitions and left the team with the classification match as its final assignment of the tournament.
Chief coach Craig Fulton has urged his players to use the opportunity to finish as high as possible and produce a performance they can take pride in.
“It’s a great opportunity to finish the tournament as high as we can. We have unfinished business in the tournament and we would like to put in a good performance that we could be proud of,” Fulton said.
The coach expects Belgium to present a structured challenge, particularly given the familiarity between the two teams.
“The Belgium team has a very specific way of playing. We have played them quite a bit. They have some key players who make their structure work, so we have to be very organised and very good on the ball,” he added.
For India, the immediate objective is straightforward: secure seventh place and leave the World Cup with a result to build on. With the Asian Games approaching quickly, a strong showing against Belgium could provide the confidence and momentum the side needs for its next major challenge.
India Vs Belgium, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Live Streaming
When and where will India vs Belgium, FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 be played?
India will face Belgium in the 7th-8th place classification match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 on Friday, August 28, at 9:45 PM IST. The match will be played at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, Belgium.
Where to watch India vs Belgium live in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on JioHotstar in India. DD Sports will also provide free-to-air television coverage.