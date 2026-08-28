PCB Vs Sky Sports At Lord’s: Why Did Board Threaten Player Protest Over Atherton’s Interview With Imran Khan’s Sons?

Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly objected to Sky Sports airing Michael Atherton’s interview with Imran Khan’s sons at Lord’s
Suleiman and Kasim Khan spoke about their father’s health, prison conditions, and access to medical treatment
Atherton joined 20 other former international captains in urging Pakistan authorities to ensure proper medical care for Imran
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly objected to Sky Sports' decision to broadcast an interview with former captain Imran Khan's sons, Suleiman Khan and Kasim Khan, during the lunch break on the opening day of the England-Pakistan Test at Lord's.
The 18-minute conversation with former England captain Michael Atherton focused on Imran's health, his treatment in prison, and concerns over his safety.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB contacted Sky Sports shortly before lunch and reportedly warned that Pakistan's players could refuse to return to the field for the second session if the interview was aired. The broadcaster initially held back the segment before eventually showing it during the interval.
PCB-Sky Sports row emerges at Lord's
Atherton recorded the interview with Suleiman and Kasim at Lord's on Wednesday, a day before the Test began. Sky Sports had also aired a preview of the conversation as part of its build-up to the match.
The PCB reportedly raised its objection with the broadcaster on Thursday before the scheduled lunch-time broadcast. Despite the board's concerns, Sky Sports ultimately went ahead with the interview.
The segment was not shown to viewers in Pakistan, where state broadcaster PTV holds the television rights for the England-Pakistan series.
Imran's sons voice concerns over his health
During their conversation with Atherton, Suleiman and Kasim spoke about their father's health and the concerns surrounding his wellbeing while he remains in prison. They also discussed their efforts to ensure that he receives appropriate medical treatment.
Imran, who led Pakistan to their only ODI World Cup title in 1992, has been imprisoned since August 2023. His family's concerns about his medical condition have intensified in recent weeks, with his sons increasingly speaking publicly about the issue.
The situation has also involved Pakistan's judiciary. The Supreme Court recently ordered that Imran be admitted to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad.
Instead, he was taken to the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a medical check-up before being returned to prison.
His sisters and sons have alleged that the authorities failed to follow the court's directive and have continued to call for him to be examined by his personal doctor.
Atherton among former captains backing Imran
Atherton's interview came days after he joined several former international captains in calling for better medical care for Imran.
A total of 21 former captains signed a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, urging the authorities to ensure that Imran receives proper medical attention while in custody.
The group included former leaders from India, Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies.
The appeal followed another letter sent in February by 14 former international captains over the same concerns. Reports at the time claimed that the Pakistan government did not respond to the appeal.
Pakistan government rejects allegations
The PCB has not publicly commented on its reported complaint to Sky Sports or the alleged warning involving Pakistan's players.
The Pakistan government has previously denied claims that Imran has been mistreated in prison or prevented from meeting his relatives, lawyers and doctors.
Speaking to the Associated Press last week, the government said Imran had received more than 900 visits from family members, legal representatives and medical professionals since his imprisonment.
The latest dispute has brought renewed attention to the former Pakistan captain's health and prison conditions, with his family continuing to seek greater access to medical care.