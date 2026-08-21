Pakistan's Ex-PM Imran Khan Shifted To Private Hospital From Jail For Treatment

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was shifted from Adiala Jail to a private hospital here on early Friday morning for treatment following a Supreme Court order, his media spokesperson said.
Khan was moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad in compliance with the court's August 18 order directing that he be transferred there within two days after a medical report submitted before it said he was suffering from "level three plus" anxiety.
Khan's international media spokesperson Zulfi Bukhari confirmed the development in a WhatsApp message.
Level three plus anxiety refers to high-level or severe anxiety where worry overwhelms daily tasks, triggers intense physical strain, and disrupts clear thinking.
“Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been shifted from Adiala Jail to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad following the Supreme Court order,” Bukhari said.
Khan had been lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, a detention facility on the outskirts of the garrison city.
He was arrested on August 5, 2023, on multiple charges, including corruption, and remained in custody since then.