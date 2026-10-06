Fire Incident Near Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Set Flags Safety Concerns

FWICE President On Ramayana Set Fire

He said, "A few days ago, there was a fire incident at a nearby location, following which we reached out to all producers and asked them to ensure that proper safety measures were in place. However, due to carelessness, this fire incident happened on the set. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the damage was also minor. However, this should serve as a warning to them and other film teams to be more careful and take adequate precautions against such accidents."