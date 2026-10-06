Fire Incident Near Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Set Flags Safety Concerns

A fire erupted near the sets of Ramayana.
No injuries were reported.
The first chapter of the epic saga arrives in Diwali 2026.
A minor fire broke out near the Mumbai shooting location of Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Ramayana, briefly causing concern at Prime Focus Studios in Film City.
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari shared details of the incident to India Today.
FWICE President On Ramayana Set Fire
He said, "A few days ago, there was a fire incident at a nearby location, following which we reached out to all producers and asked them to ensure that proper safety measures were in place. However, due to carelessness, this fire incident happened on the set. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and the damage was also minor. However, this should serve as a warning to them and other film teams to be more careful and take adequate precautions against such accidents."
The two-part saga is being produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with DNEG handling the visual effects. The combined production has been widely touted as one of the most expensive Indian film projects ever mounted.
The incident has renewed concerns about safety arrangements at Mumbai’s film and television production locations. Tiwari said that producers had recently been advised to strengthen fire-safety measures following another fire in the vicinity. He urged production teams to take greater precautions to prevent similar incidents. Prime Focus Studios is also serving as a shooting location for television productions such as Hustle and Pati Patni Panga. According to reports, no cast or crew members in the area were injured in the incident, and filming continued after the fire was brought under control.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made as a two-part adaptation of the Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash plays Ravana and Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman. The first instalment is scheduled to release worldwide in November 2026, with the second part planned for 2027.