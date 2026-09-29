The first instalment is officially titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.
The film will release worldwide in theatres on November 6 in Hindi and English.
A new poster shows Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama facing Yash’s Ravana.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana release date has generated enough anticipation for the film. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the two-part film is one of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming projects. The film is set to have a global release on November 6, 2026. On Monday, the makers announced the film's first part title and its format.
Ramayana release date and title
Ramayana Part 1 is titled Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. They announced the date with a new poster and said the film will open in Hindi and English.
The update matters because the project has so far been referred to by its working title, Ramayana: Part 1. The latest reveal gives the film its formal name and sharpens the rollout plan for one of the industry’s most closely watched mythological adaptations.
The poster comes with the tagline: “Mankind's greatest story comes to life (sic).” The artwork had been teased earlier, but this version formally introduces the film's title.
In a social media post shared with the poster, the makers wrote: “From the visual artists behind The Odyssey and Dune comes RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND - the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever - exclusively in theatres, in IMAX and Premium Large Formats worldwide November 6 (sic).”
The makers have promised “the most immersive 3D cinematic experience ever”, stating that the epic saga will be released in 3D, IMAX and Premium Large Formats.
Ramayana cast
Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha round out the cast. Ramayana also stars Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal, among others, in significant roles.
It features music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Namit Malhotra is producing the project, with Yash serving as co-producer.