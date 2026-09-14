Ramayana Makers Unveil First Song Jai Jai Ram Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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The song combines an aarti-like devotional essence with a sweeping cinematic arrangement depicting Shri Ram's dharma.

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Ramayana song Jai Jai Ram
Ramayana first song Jai Jai Ram out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana's first song Jai Jai Ram has been unveiled on Ganesh Chaturthi.

  • The devotional track is composed by AR Rahman and penned by lyricist Dr Kumar Vishwas.

  • Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the musical number.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2026. The poster, teaser and trailer have already generated anticipation around the film. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, the makers of Ramayana released its first song Jai Jai Ram, marking the film's musical beginning. The song is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have crooned the devotional track.

Ramayana continues to draw attention for its scale and cast and the new song has doubled the anticipation among fans.

Ramayana song Jai Jai Ram

The track serves as the film's musical beginning and comes with Lord Ganesha's blessings.

It combines the devotional feel of an aarti with a sweeping cinematic arrangement while reflecting Shri Ram's compassion, protection and commitment to dharma.

The song has struck a chord online. Netizens are praising its divine feel and strong lyrics, and many have also highlighted the chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita.

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Watch the video song here.

Netizens' reaction to Ramayana's first song

The song has received praise on social media. One user called it "pure magic" while another wrote, "Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh have given it such a beautiful depth".

Have a look at the tweets here.

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Ramayana momentum

Ramayana is being positioned as one of Indian cinema's most ambitious spectacles and is planned as a two-part epic.

It has already built major buzz in India and overseas, powered by its widely admired cast and a respected creative team. That momentum increased after the makers recently unveiled the trailer, which was met with a phenomenal response and, in the makers' view, marked a historic moment for Indian cinema.

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Ramayana release date

Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film also stars Ravie Dubey and Sunny Deol. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, are part of the ensemble cast.

Ramayana Part 1 will hit the theatres this November, while the second part will be released on Diwali 2027.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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