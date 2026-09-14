Ramayana Makers Unveil First Song Jai Jai Ram Featuring Ranbir Kapoor And Sai Pallavi

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2026. The poster, teaser and trailer have already generated anticipation around the film. On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, the makers of Ramayana released its first song Jai Jai Ram, marking the film's musical beginning. The song is composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Dr Kumar Vishwas. Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have crooned the devotional track.